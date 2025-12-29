Pink and yellow AirPods? Old prototypes reveal Apple’s design experiments

Apple may have once considered offering its AirPods in colours other than white, according to images of early prototypes that have surfaced online. The leaked images suggest that the company tested different colour options during the development of its wireless earbuds, even though it later chose a single design for the final product. Apple may have tested colourful AirPods designs in the past, according to newly leaked prototype images.

Prototype Images Point to Early Colour Testing

Photos shared by a known product leaker show what are claimed to be early versions of first-generation AirPods in pink and yellow. These units reportedly date back to the period before Apple introduced the original AirPods in 2016. At the time of launch, Apple released the earbuds only in white, a choice that has continued across later AirPods models.

Also read: Your AirPods Pro are smarter than you think: Here’s how to use them

The leaked images suggest that the coloured AirPods were not simple concept samples. The earbuds appear complete in form, suggesting that Apple carried the colour tests into advanced stages of development. This points to internal discussions about offering users more options before the company settled on a uniform design.

The colour choices seen in the prototypes show a design approach Apple has used in the past. Products such as the iPhone 5c arrived in multiple shades as part of an effort to reach different user groups. Over the years, however, Apple has largely avoided colour variation in smaller accessories, especially earbuds.

Also read: How to know if an iPhone is new, refurbished, or a replacement

Current AirPods Lineup Stays Limited

The same source behind the recent images had earlier claimed in 2023 that Apple also tested AirPods in colours linked to the iPhone 7 series. These included pink, purple, black, and red. Like the earlier prototypes, those versions never reached the market.

At present, Apple sells standard AirPods and AirPods Pro only in white. AirPods Max remains the only product in the AirPods range that comes in several colour options. Apple introduced the over-ear headphones with multiple finishes and later refreshed the lineup with updated colours.

Also read: Apple discontinued these 17 products this year: Here’s what shoppers should know

The reappearance of these prototype images highlights the gap between Apple’s internal testing and the products it ultimately releases. While Apple often explores different design paths, many ideas remain behind closed doors.

There is no official information to suggest that Apple plans to launch coloured AirPods in the near future. Still, the leaked prototypes show that the company has reviewed the idea more than once. Whether Apple revisits this option for future AirPods models remains unclear, but the images offer insight into design choices that Apple considered and later set aside.