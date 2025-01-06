POCO M7 Pro 5G smartphone review: Redefining budget segment with impressive performance and style

The POCO F7 Pro 5G is here! Touted as one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the market, it packs a solid mix of hardware and software features aimed at grabbing attention. You get a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, a 50MP camera, and a big battery, all for just ₹14,999. On paper, it sounds like a great deal, but let’s find out if it’s worth your money. Experience 5G and great features at an unbeatable price with the POCO M7 Pro

POCO M7 Pro 5G: POCO Design and build

At first glance, the POCO M7 Pro 5G captures attention with its sleek and modern design. The Lavender-Frost colour that we got looks amazing with its dual finish at the back. The phone's thickness is just 7.99 mm and weighs 190 grams, making it very handy and comfortable to use with one hand. The frosted finish on the back feels premium to the touch and also makes the phone less prone to smudges.

The POCO M7 Pro 5G features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, providing solid protection against scratches and minor drops. To protect the rest of the device from accidental damage, a good-quality silicon case is provided in the box. The sides are flat and hold all the regular buttons and ports, including an IR blaster and a headphone jack on the top edge. To guard the smartphone against water and dust, POCO has added IP64 water and dust resistance.

Overall, the smartphone looks great and honestly doesn’t feel like a budget device at first glance. POCO has cut corners by replacing the glass back from the POCO M6 Pro with a plastic back this time. While this may seem like a downgrade, when you consider the other upgrades in the design, it feels like a well-thought-out decision.

POCO M7 Pro 5G: Display

The POCO M7 Pro 5G rocks a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display, one of its standout features at this price. With a Full HD+ resolution and a high pixel density of approximately 395 ppi, the content looks crisp and vibrant on this display. Whether streaming videos, browsing social media, or gaming, the AMOLED display ensures deep blacks and punchy colours. The 2100 nits of peak brightness comes in handy when you are using the smartphone under direct sunlight.

Poco M7 Pro 5G review

The 120Hz refresh rate was another aspect I enjoyed during my usage. It made scrolling through apps and gaming feel incredibly smooth. The screen’s support for 10-bit colour depth and HDR10+ further enhanced the visual experience, especially while streaming content on platforms like Netflix and YouTube. It also features PWM dimming and a 2160Hz touch sampling rate. Overall, the POCO M7 Pro 5G’s display is a major win for users seeking a premium viewing experience on a budget.

POCO M7 Pro 5G: Performance

Under the hood, the POCO M7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, built on a 6nm architecture. This processor houses an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz for performance-intensive tasks and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz for efficiency. Paired with this, the device handles daily tasks, multitasking, and even moderate gaming with ease. When I played games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile, the phone performed smoothly, though prolonged sessions led to slight warming around the back panel.

The smartphone comes in two configurations: 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Both variants use UFS 2.2 technology, which enhances data transfer speeds for smoother performance. During my testing, apps launched quickly but I noticed minimal stutters when multiple apps were running in the background. Overall, the POCO M7 Pro 5G’s performance is commendable, especially for a device in this price range.

POCO M7 Pro 5G: Software

The POCO M7 Pro 5G runs on Android 14 with POCO’s HyperOS layered on top. HyperOS brings a lot of customisation options and features that enhance the user experience. From customisable widgets to enhanced privacy settings, the operating system offers a lot to explore. However, during my usage, the software’s bloatware became apparent. The device comes loaded with pre-installed apps, many of which feel unnecessary for daily use.

While most of this bloatware can be uninstalled, system apps remain persistent. These apps start throwing advertisements in the notification panel as soon as you give them notification access. The occasional advertisements in system apps were a mild annoyance during my testing. You get all the customisation options of Hyper OS, including new widgets, lock screen designs, and an always-on display. HyperOS’s overall performance was smooth, with minimal lags or stutters.

POCO M7 Pro 5G: Camera

The POCO M7 Pro 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear, a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). This primary sensor is Sony LYT-600 which performed great in daylight photography during my tests, capturing sharp and vibrant images with impressive detail. I particularly liked how the wide aperture helped in low-light conditions, producing brighter and clearer shots with minimal noise. However, in dark environments, the camera struggled, and noise became more prominent.

Poco M7 Pro 5G review

The secondary 2MP acts as a depth sensor to help in creating portrait shots with decent edge detection. An ultrawide sensor would have been a better choice compared to a depth sensor. On the front, the device houses a 20MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies were detailed and natural-looking in good lighting conditions, though low-light performance again needs improvements. It’s a great camera setup at this price with Sony’s latest sensor and a bunch of photography modes.

POCO M7 Pro 5G: Connectivity and additional features

True to its name, the POCO M7 Pro 5G offers robust 5G connectivity, ensuring that users are future-ready as 5G networks continue to expand. During my testing, I found the network reception to be stable, and the call quality was clear. It supports dual SIM functionality, catering to users who need separate lines for personal and professional use. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm headphone jack which is a rarity in today’s smartphones.

The phone also includes stereo speakers that deliver a well-balanced audio experience. The sound output was loud and clear, so I particularly enjoyed watching videos and listening to music. An IR blaster adds a unique touch, allowing the device to function as a remote control for home appliances. Additionally, the under-display optical fingerprint sensor ensured quick and secure unlocking during my use. These features collectively enhance the POCO M7 Pro 5G’s appeal as a versatile and user-friendly smartphone.

POCO M7 Pro 5G: Battery life

One of the POCO M7 Pro 5G’s strongest suits is its battery life. Equipped with a 5110mAh battery, the smartphone easily lasted a full day of moderate to heavy usage during my testing. I streamed videos, played games, and browsed social media extensively, and the battery held up remarkably well. For light users, the phone can even stretch into the second day without needing a recharge.

The device supports 45W wired fast charging, which is again very convenient. It managed to charge from zero to about 70% in just under 30 minutes, you can easily get hours of usage with a few minutes of charging. The combination of a long-lasting battery and fast charging ensures that the POCO M7 Pro 5G won’t leave you stranded when you need it the most.

