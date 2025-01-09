Poco X7 series launch today: Here are 5 things to expect

Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro will officially be launched today, January 9 in India. In the past few days, Xiaomi-backed smartphone brand Poco has created much hype for its new generation X series models by showcasing its dual-tone design, the X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, specifications, and more. The company also appointed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador for the Poco X7 series launch in India. Over these past few weeks, Poco has revealed some of the features for the smartphones, whereas, some we already know via leaks and rumours. Therefore, if you are planning to buy Poco X7 series models, then here’s what we expect from the new generation models. Know what the upcoming Poco X7 series has in store for buyers.(Poco)

Poco X7 series launch: What to expect

The Poco X7 and X7 Pro are expected to be launched in the mid-range smartphone market with some of the high-end features and specifications. Reports suggest that the Poco X7 Pro will likely be priced under Rs.30000, whereas, the X7 model may come under Rs.20000. Therefore, buyers looking for performance-centric phones under a limited budget could consider these devices. The Poco X7 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. These powerful features will ensure smooth multitasking and faster data transfer speeds.

3. Poco is actively teasing the biggest 6550mAh battery for X7 Pro, which will provide users with a long-lasting battery. The longer battery life could come as a greater advantage for the Poco X7 series devices in the competitive market. Additionally, it will support 90W fast charging.

4. Despite being a mid-ranger, the vanillaX7 model is expected to feature a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display which may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. Therefore, users can enjoy clear visuals and improved navigation.

5. Lastly, both models are expected to feature a dual camera setup, offering a 50MP main camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. Hence, the smartphone may also offer a promising photography experience.

To know about the detailed feature we will have to wait for the official launch today at 5:30 PM IST. The launch event can also be live-streamed from Poco Global’s official YouTube channel. Poco has also confirmed the Poco X7 series availability on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart.