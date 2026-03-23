POCO X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max goes on sale in India today: Check price, specs and offer details

The POCO X8 Pro series arrived in India last week. The series includes two devices, the POCO X8 Pro and the POCO X8 Pro Max. These smartphones come at a starting price of ₹32,999 and they will be available for purchase to the buyers in India starting 12PM today via Flipkart. The POCO X8 Pro series goes on sale in India today. (Xiaomi India)

As a part of the first sale, POCO is offering banking discounts to the interested buyers. Check out the specifications, price and offers on the purchase of the POCO X8 Pro series below.

POCO X8 Pro specifications, price and offer details The POCO X8 Pro comes with a 6.69-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2756 x 1268 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Additional display features include support for Pro HDR display, Wet Touch display 2.0, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

On the camera front, the POCO X8 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX882 image sensor and Optical Image Stabalisation technology, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 20MP camera, which supports features such as video teleprompter, time-lapse and slow motion selfie. Coming to the battery, the POCO X8 Pro comes with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W HyperCharge technology, and up to 27W reverse charging technology. AI features include Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Interpreter, AI Search, and AI Dynamic Wallpapers.

The POCO X8 Pro costs ₹32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, ₹35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and ₹37,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, also called the Iron Man Edition. As a part of the discount, POCO is offering an instant discount of ₹3,000 on all these models on the purchases made using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI cards.