Power cuts again? These inverter batteries can keep your home running

Our Picks
Best overall
High capacity
Value for money
FAQs
Best overallLuminous Red Charge RC 18000 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 150Ah/12V High-Performance, Durable & Low Maintenance Battery | Easy Installation | 36 Months WarrantyView Details
GRAPHENE 12 Volt 100AH Lithium Ferro Phosphate Inverter Battery, Backup 180Ah+ Lead-Acid Battery, Long Life Up to 25 Years, Works with Any Normal Inverter up to 1075VA, 5+2 Years WarrantyView Details
Tata Green Batteries Switch-On INTT240072 200AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery with 72 Months Warranty for Home, Office & ShopsView Details
High capacityOKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140Ah Super Jumbo Tubular Advanced Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Robust & Compact Design | Extra Backup (XBD Technology) | 48 Months Total WarrantyView Details
₹9,575
Luminous Inverlast ILTT18060 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 150Ah High-Performance, Durable & Low Maintenance Battery | Easy Installation | 60 Months WarrantyView Details
₹13,772
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Frequent power cuts can disrupt work, study and daily routines, especially when everything from Wi-Fi routers to essential appliances depends on electricity. A dependable inverter battery ensures your home stays functional during unexpected outages without constant interruptions.
Modern inverter batteries focus on longer backup time, faster charging and improved durability. Whether you need support for a small apartment or a larger household setup, choosing the right battery makes a noticeable difference. This guide highlights the best inverter batteries that balance performance, lifespan and efficiency for dependable power backup.
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 is a 150Ah tall tubular inverter battery designed for long power backup in homes, offices, and shops. Built with durable lead-acid technology, it offers reliable performance during frequent power cuts. Customers appreciate its long backup capacity, with reports of up to 10 hours in moderate usage conditions. It pairs well with Luminous inverters and delivers stable output. The 36-month warranty adds reassurance, making it suitable for areas with regular electricity outages.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long backup duration
Reliable brand performance
Reason to avoid
Heavy structure
Requires periodic water maintenance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its long backup performance and reliable functionality, especially during frequent power cuts. Many find it good value and compatible with Luminous inverters.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers dependable 150Ah backup capacity with trusted Luminous durability for homes facing regular outages.
2. GRAPHENE 12 Volt 100AH Lithium Ferro Phosphate Inverter Battery, Backup 180Ah+ Lead-Acid Battery, Long Life Up to 25 Years, Works with Any Normal Inverter up to 1075VA, 5+2 Years Warranty
GRAPHENE 12V 100Ah Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery delivers high usable power with up to 95 percent discharge efficiency. It offers backup comparable to larger lead-acid batteries while remaining compact and lightweight. Customers appreciate its quick charging, easy installation, and compatibility with many existing inverters. With a long claimed lifespan of up to 25 years and 5+2 years warranty, it suits modern homes seeking advanced lithium technology. Some compatibility experiences vary depending on inverter models.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High usable discharge efficiency
Compact and lightweight
Reason to avoid
Higher upfront cost
Mixed inverter compatibility feedback
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its quick charging, compact size, and strong backup performance. Some mention compatibility varies depending on inverter type and configuration.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides efficient lithium performance with faster charging and longer lifespan than traditional lead-acid batteries.
Tata Green Switch-On INTT240072 is a 200Ah tall tubular inverter battery built for heavy-duty applications. Designed for long power cuts, it offers strong overcharge tolerance and reliable performance. Customers find it reasonably priced and effective for extended backup needs. While many report satisfactory performance and durability, some mention leakage concerns. With a long warranty structure and compatibility across inverter brands, it suits larger households and commercial setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Suitable for heavy-duty backup
Wide inverter compatibility
Reason to avoid
Heavy weight
Mixed leakage feedback
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its strong backup and value pricing. However, some report leakage concerns, while others mention no issues with battery sealing.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers high 200Ah capacity and long warranty coverage for extended home or office backup needs.
OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 is a 140Ah advanced tubular inverter battery designed with XBD technology for longer backup and quicker recharge. Customers appreciate its compact yet robust design, making it suitable for limited spaces. It charges 15% faster than standard models and performs well for small families. The 48-month warranty offers added security. Installation is straightforward, and buyers highlight its budget-friendly pricing for dependable home backup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Faster recharge time
Compact space-saving design
Reason to avoid
Lower capacity than 150Ah models
Not ideal for heavy appliance loads
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its quick charging and stable performance during power cuts. Many consider it budget-friendly and easy to install.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances compact design, fast charging, and reliable backup at an affordable price.
Luminous Inverlast ILTT18060 is a 150Ah tall tubular battery offering strong backup for fans, lights, and televisions. Built for durability, it absorbs charge quickly, making it suitable for areas with frequent outages. Customers value its stable performance and extended 60-month warranty coverage. The battery is widely used in homes and small offices requiring dependable inverter support. Its reliable charging and durable construction make it a trusted mid-range option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long warranty coverage
Fast charge absorption
Reason to avoid
Heavy structure
Requires water maintenance
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers dependable 150Ah backup with extended warranty protection and reliable charge efficiency.
EXIDE INVA Master IMTT1500 is a 150Ah tall tubular inverter battery engineered for extended backup. Built with PLEX technology, it supports multiple appliances efficiently. Customers highlight excellent build quality and reliable performance. It offers compatibility with 650VA to 1500VA inverters and comes with 60 months warranty. Designed for low maintenance, it features smart float indicators for easier monitoring. It suits households and small offices needing dependable daily backup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong appliance load support
Trusted brand durability
Reason to avoid
Heavy unit
Periodic maintenance required
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its excellent quality and consistent performance. Many report reliable backup and satisfaction with Exide’s warranty support.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines trusted Exide engineering with long backup support and extended warranty coverage.
Livguard Value Plus Bold Series 150Ah tall tubular battery offers extended backup for residential and commercial needs. Designed with advanced tubular technology, it supports faster charging and improved thermal management. Customers appreciate its quality build, though battery life feedback varies. Compatible with sine wave and square wave inverters, it provides flexibility across setups. The 36-month warranty ensures reassurance for everyday power backup requirements.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide inverter compatibility
Good thermal efficiency
Reason to avoid
Mixed battery life feedback
Requires water maintenance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its solid build quality and dependable performance. However, battery lifespan feedback is mixed among long-term users.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides efficient tubular technology with wide inverter compatibility for everyday backup needs.
Luminous Ultra Charge UCTT-28066 is a powerful 250Ah tall tubular inverter battery designed for heavy backup needs. Ideal for larger homes and offices, it provides extended runtime and stable performance. Customers value its battery life and dependable quality. With a 66-month warranty, including replacement and pro-rata coverage, it offers long-term peace of mind. Its high capacity suits households running multiple appliances during prolonged outages.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Very high backup capacity
Long warranty duration
Reason to avoid
Large and heavy
Higher price range
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its strong battery life and reliable quality. Many consider it good value for larger homes requiring extended backup.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers high 250Ah capacity with extended warranty support for heavy power backup needs.
Genus GTT175 Hallabol 150Ah tall tubular inverter battery offers fast charging and strong deep discharge recovery. Designed for high-temperature operation, it requires minimal maintenance. Customers find it good value for money and reliable in functionality. Battery life feedback varies, with some praising backup while others mention auto-discharge issues. Compatible with solar and non-solar setups, it provides flexibility for future upgrades.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Solar and inverter compatible
Strong deep discharge recovery
Reason to avoid
Mixed battery life feedback
Auto-discharge concerns
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its value pricing and consistent backup performance. However, some mention battery life inconsistencies and occasional discharge concerns.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers solar compatibility, durable construction, and long warranty support.
EASTMAN ENERGY EMSS200060TT is a 200Ah tall tubular inverter battery designed for heavy-duty residential and office use. Compatible with 700VA to 2000VA inverters, it supports both sine wave and square wave systems. With 60 months warranty coverage, it provides dependable long-term backup. Its robust build suits frequent power cut regions and larger appliance loads.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High 200Ah capacity
Wide inverter compatibility
Reason to avoid
Heavy structure
Requires maintenance checks
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides strong 200Ah backup with wide inverter compatibility and extended warranty coverage.
Factors to consider before buying an inverter battery
- Battery type: Tubular batteries usually offer longer life and better performance for frequent power cuts.
- Capacity rating: Higher Ah (ampere-hour) capacity provides longer backup time depending on load.
- Charging efficiency: Faster charging ensures the battery is ready before the next outage.
- Maintenance needs: Some batteries require periodic water top-ups, while others are low-maintenance.
- Compatibility: Ensure the battery matches your inverter’s voltage and capacity requirements.
How much capacity do I need for my home?
Capacity depends on the appliances you plan to run during outages. Higher Ah ratings provide longer backup but should match your inverter’s specifications.
Are tubular batteries better than flat plate batteries?
Tubular batteries generally offer longer lifespan and better performance in areas with frequent power cuts, making them suitable for heavy usage.
How long does an inverter battery usually last?
With proper maintenance and correct usage, inverter batteries can last several years, depending on type, charging cycles and load conditions.
Top 3 features of best inverter batteries
|inverter battery
|Capacity
|Voltage
|Warranty
|Luminous RC 18000
|150Ah
|12V
|36 Months
|GRAPHENE 100Ah
|100Ah
|12V
|5+2 Years
|Tata Green INTT240072
|200Ah
|12V
|36+72 Months
|OKAYA OPSJT17048
|140Ah
|12V
|48 Months
|Luminous ILTT18060
|150Ah
|12V
|60 Months
|EXIDE IMTT1500
|150Ah
|12V
|60 Months
|Livguard Bold 150Ah
|150Ah
|12V
|36 Months
|Luminous UCTT-28066
|250Ah
|12V
|66 Months
|Genus GTT175
|150Ah
|12V
|60 Months
|EASTMAN EMSS200060TT
|200Ah
|12V
|60 Months
