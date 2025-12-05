Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
PTC heaters vs OFR heaters: A clear comparison to help you pick wisely

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Compare PTC and OFR heaters to find the ideal winter heating solution, along with the best models in each category for safe, efficient, and reliable comfort at home.

Havells 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | Black

₹10,299

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

₹7,450

Orient Electric Comforter collection 13 fin oil filled radiator | Advanced S-shaped Fins |2900W power| with PTC fan heater| 3 heat settings | 2 years warranty by Orient

₹9,881

Bajaj Majesty RH 13F Plus 2500 Watts 13 Fins Oil Filled Room Heater | ISI Approved | DuraProtek | Temperature Control | Auto Thermal Cut-Out | 2 Yr Warranty 【Black/Golden】

₹12,949

Havells OFR 11 2900 Watts Wave Fin with PTC Fan Heater (Black) (OFR 11 Wave Fin)

₹12,250

WelTherm Portable Room Heater |1000/2000W| PTC Ceramic Electric Fan Heater with Adjustable Thermostat, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection | Swing Air Function| Fast Heating for Home & Office HPC-07

₹3,138

NUUK HÖT BAR 2-Sec Instant Heating PTC Heater for Room | Upto 20% Bill Savings | Zero Dryness | Super-Silent, Portable | Vertical & Horizontal Use | 2200W | Perfect Replacement for small 7/9 fin OFRs

₹6,499

Warmex Electric PTC Room Heater for Home | Fast Heating with 2 Heat Setting 750/1500 W | Ideal for Bedroom and Office| Silent Operation for Small Space | Touch Display & Fan Mode Safety Features

₹4,239

Morphy Richards Orbit 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater (White)

₹2,849

GIONEE NO OXYGEN BURNING Electric hot air table fan for Room/bedroom with PTC element for winter PTC (1000/2000 W)

₹2,250

Winter heating often leads to confusion about which technology suits home use better. PTC heaters and oil filled radiators stand out due to their efficiency, safety, and dependable performance. Both work well for Indian homes, but they operate differently and offer distinct advantages based on room size and heating preferences.

Best PTC and OFR heaters for cosy winter heating(AI generated)
Best PTC and OFR heaters for cosy winter heating(AI generated)

PTC heaters use ceramic elements to deliver quick, focused warmth, making them ideal for small rooms or when you need heat instantly. OFR heaters warm the room slowly but hold heat for longer, offering gentler and more consistent comfort. PTC models suit short, rapid heating sessions, while OFR units are better for extended winter use, especially at night. Your choice depends on heating speed, room size, and long-term comfort preference.

Battery life does not apply since this Havells heater runs on mains power, combining 2400W fins with a 400W PTC fan for fast, consistent heating. It uses superior-grade oil for long-lasting warmth and better heat retention, so rooms stay comfortable even after switching it off.​

User comfort is emphasised with an inclined control panel, retractable wheels, and an integrated handle, making it easy to move and store. Thermostatic heat control and three power settings let users fine-tune warmth, while ISI-approved safety, including robust electrical protection, adds peace of mind for winter use.​

Specifications

Type
9‑fin oil-filled radiator with PTC fan heater​
Power
2400W fins + 400W PTC (total 2900W)​
Heat settings
3 levels + PTC fan control​
Safety
ISI compliant, overheat protection, tilt protection​
Mobility
Retractable castor wheels, fold‑away handle​

Reasons to buy

Strong heating suitable for medium rooms with added PTC boost.​

Practical design with inclined controls and easy mobility.​

Reasons to avoid

High power consumption makes it costlier to run for long hours.​

Some users report noise and occasional reliability issues.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it an effective winter radiator and appreciate the warmth in medium rooms, though some report noise, high power use, and occasional failures.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for powerful, adjustable oil-filled heating with a PTC fan, ergonomic controls, and strong safety assurance for winter protection.​

Battery life is not relevant, as this oil-filled radiator is plug-in and designed for continuous indoor operation at up to 2000W. The 9 fins distribute heat across the room, using convection to warm small and medium spaces quietly.​

It features an adjustable thermostat, power selection knob, and castor wheels for mobility. A back cover and humidifier support comfort, while its pedestal design with cord winder makes storage simple.​

Specifications

Type
9‑fin oil-filled radiator
Power
2000W main + optional 400W PTC (model dependent)​
Controls
Adjustable thermostat, power selector knob​
Form factor
Pedestal with castor wheels​
Weight
About 13.5 kg​

Reasons to buy

Even heat distribution with 9 fins for full-room comfort.​

Adjustable thermostat and multiple power settings aid efficiency.​

Reasons to avoid

Mixed reports on actual room heating effectiveness.​

Some users mention product damage and cracking fins.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the build quality and performance in mild winters but report mixed heating, noise, and durability, with some calling it ineffective or short‑lived.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a quiet, adjustable 9‑fin radiator with mobility, suited to moderate winter conditions in small to mid‑size rooms.​

Battery life does not apply because this is a high‑wattage, corded oil-filled radiator built for stable home heating. It uses high-quality diathermic oil that heats quickly and circulates through advanced S‑shaped fins for faster, more uniform warmth.​​

The heater preserves room moisture and oxygen, making it more comfortable than many fan heaters. A PTC fan accelerates heat circulation, while three thermostat settings let users adjust heat for different winter intensities. Safety features include tip‑over protection and overheat shutoff, and castor wheels ensure easy movement.​​

Specifications

Type
13‑fin oil-filled radiator with PTC fan​​
Power
2900W total​
Fins
S‑shaped for ~11% more warmth vs conventional fins​
Safety
Tip‑over shutoff, overheat protection​
Mobility
Castor wheels, cord winder and socket dock​

Reasons to buy

Strong safety package with automatic shutoff features.​

Efficient, uniform warmth with S‑shaped fins and PTC fan.​​

Reasons to avoid

Mixed user feedback on long‑term heating performance.​

Perceived as expensive by some buyers.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its noise‑free operation and solid build, though heating capacity and durability receive mixed feedback, with some reporting poor room heating or early failures.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for advanced fin design, comfortable moisture retention, and a strong safety suite in a premium oil-filled radiator.​​

Battery life is not applicable because this Bajaj OFR is a mains‑powered heater focused on steady convection heating rather than portability. It offers up to 2500W fin heating with DuraProtek anti‑leak fins for long life and oxygen-friendly warmth.​

Three heat settings allow better energy management, and the design blends contemporary styling with practicality. Quadra safety features include an adjustable thermostat, manual and auto thermal cut‑out, and a tilt switch, helping protect both the unit and users during winter nights.​

Specifications

Type
13‑fin oil-filled radiator​
Power
1000W/1500W/2500W settings (PTC fan may add further watts)​
Safety
Quadra safety—thermostat, dual cut‑out, tilt switch​
Special
DuraProtek anti‑leak fins​
Usage
Indoor, convection heating

Reasons to buy

Multiple heat levels for different weather conditions.​

Enhanced safety and anti‑leak fin design for longevity.​

Reasons to avoid

Mixed feedback on heating in extreme cold waves.​

Some reports of noisy PTC fan and plug issues.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider it good quality and easy to use, with mixed views on heating speed, noise, and reliability, especially during severe cold spells.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its strong safety features, adjustable heating, and durable fin design suitable for typical winter conditions.​

Battery life isn’t relevant as this heater is a 2900W corded OFR designed for overnight operation on mains power. HD320‑grade oil and large wave fins improve heat retention and efficiency, warming rooms more evenly.​

Three heat settings plus an extra 400W PTC fan mode deliver flexible heating for different temperatures. Safety is reinforced with tilt protection, overheat protection, rear safety cover, and ISI compliance, while castor wheels help users move it easily around the home.​

Specifications

Type
11‑fin wave oil-filled radiator with PTC fan​
Power
1000/1500/2500W + 400W PTC (total 2900W)​
Oil
HD320 grade for long‑lasting efficiency​
Safety
Tilt switch, overheat protection, rear safety cover​
Mobility
Castor wheels for easy transport​

Reasons to buy

Strong heating output with wave fins for faster warmth.​

Comprehensive safety and easy mobility for home use.​

Reasons to avoid

Some users report slow initial heat‑up.​

Mixed user feedback on long‑term reliability and noise.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like how it warms rooms and view it as good value, but some report slow heating, inconsistent performance, and noise differences between units.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for high‑capacity, wave‑fin heating with added PTC boost and robust safety at a competitive price point.

Battery life isn’t part of this model; it plugs into mains and uses PTC ceramic technology for fast, efficient heating. Two heat modes and an adjustable thermostat let users fine‑tune comfort while optimising energy use.​

Its compact design, swing air function, and optional oscillation help distribute warm air more evenly across a room. Built‑in tip‑over and overheat protection, plus quiet operation, make it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, or office desks.​

Specifications

Type
PTC ceramic fan heater​
Power
1000W/2000W modes​
Features
Adjustable thermostat, oscillation, swing air​
Safety
Tip‑over and overheat protection​
Use
Portable, compact room/office heater​

Reasons to buy

Instant, targeted heating with compact portability.​

Multiple heat settings and oscillation for coverage.​

Reasons to avoid

Best suited for small to medium rooms, not large spaces.​

Fan‑based heating can feel drafty to some users.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate quick heating, portability, and safety, especially in small rooms, though detailed long‑term feedback varies by listing.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product, for instance, portable ceramic heating with safety features and oscillation in bedrooms or home offices.​

Battery life does not apply as this NUUK heater is mains‑powered but optimised for energy savings, claiming up to 20% lower bills versus comparable heaters. The PTC ceramic plate delivers noticeable warmth in about two seconds without drying air.​

A whisper‑quiet BLDC motor and night‑friendly design make it ideal for bedrooms. Three‑layer safety includes tilt auto shut‑off, overheat protection, and a flame‑retardant cord. It’s portable, can be used vertically or horizontally, and offers a touch control panel with timer settings.​

Specifications

Type
PTC ceramic instant heater​
Power
2200W
Safety
TiltSafe, overheat protection, flame‑retardant cord​
Motor
BLDC for quiet operation​
Mount
Floor, vertical or horizontal use​

Reasons to buy

Very quick, quiet heating suitable for small rooms.​

Multiple safety layers and lower energy usage claims.​

Reasons to avoid

Best for compact spaces, not large halls.​

Touch controls may have a learning curve for some users.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its fast heat, quiet performance, easy portability, and note noticeable energy savings and even warmth without cold corners.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for instant, silent heating with strong safety and energy‑saving benefits in bedrooms or small living spaces.​

Battery life is not a factor, as this Warmex heater uses mains power and PTC elements for quick, efficient warmth with adjustable settings. It offers dual heat modes to balance comfort and electricity usage.​

Its compact, cabinet‑style design, oscillation, and quiet performance make it suitable for small rooms or offices. Safety features include tip‑over and overheat protection, while the wide‑angle oscillation reduces cold spots in the room.​

Specifications

Type
PTC forced‑air room heater​
Power
Up to 1500W, dual settings (e.g., 1000W/1200W or 750W/1500W depending on variant)​
Features
Oscillation, fast heating, compact design​
Safety
Tip‑over and overheat protection​
Weight
~2.5 kg​

Reasons to buy

Fast, quiet heating in a small footprint.​

Safety shutoff and oscillation for more even warmth.​

Reasons to avoid

Mixed user feedback on reliability and noise.​

Best for small rooms, not large spaces.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quick room warming and compact size but report mixed experiences on performance, noise, and long‑term durability, with some rotation issues.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you need a small, stylish heater with fast PTC heating, oscillation, and basic safety protections for compact rooms.​

Battery life is irrelevant here, as Orbit runs entirely on electricity and uses PTC elements for instant warmth. Its 2000W output makes it suitable as a personal heater for mild to moderate winters.​

It offers an adjustable thermostat and power selector to tailor heat according to room size and comfort needs. The design includes an indicator light, overheat protection, and a relatively lightweight pedestal form for home use.​

Specifications

Type
PTC convection room heater​
Power
2000W
Controls
Adjustable thermostat, power selector knob​
Safety
Overheat protection, power indicator​
Weight
About 1.78 kg​

Reasons to buy

Instant heating for small rooms and personal spaces.​

Lightweight and easy to move.​

Reasons to avoid

Not ideal for rooms larger than about 10×10 ft per some users.​

Mixed durability feedback, including plug issues.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it works well for mild winter evenings but report issues like early failures, noise, and limited coverage in larger rooms.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for quick, adjustable spot heating in small rooms where portability and light weight matter.​

Battery life is not involved as this Gionee heater operates on mains power using PTC technology to avoid oxygen burning and deliver safe heating. It provides two temperature levels so users can switch between low and high heat.​

The compact table‑fan design includes a super‑silent 3600 RPM fan that starts warming within about three seconds. It is marketed as suitable for small, medium, and even larger rooms, with uniform heating and a portable form factor.

Specifications

Type
PTC hot air table fan heater​
Power
1000W/2000W modes​
Features
Fast 3‑second heating, low noise fan​
Design
Portable, small footprint, floor/table use​
Safety
Oxygen‑safe PTC heating concept​

Reasons to buy

Very quick, quiet warm‑air output for winter use.​

Simple, portable design suitable for multiple room sizes.​

Reasons to avoid

Fan‑style heat may not match oil radiators for overnight comfort.​

Effectiveness in genuinely large rooms can vary.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers typically highlight its compact design, fast heating, and comfortable air quality, viewing it as a safe and convenient winter heater.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for quick, quiet, and portable PTC heating that avoids oxygen burning in bedrooms or workspaces.​

  • Which heater is better for bedrooms?

    PTC heaters work well in small bedrooms due to quick heating. OFR models are better if you prefer soft, consistent warmth during long nights.

  • Do these heaters dry the air?

    PTC heaters may cause mild dryness because of direct hot airflow. OFR heaters provide a more natural warmth with minimal dryness.

  • Can these heaters be used all night?

    Yes, with built in safety features, both types can run through the night. OFR units are often preferred for longer usage.

  • Are they suitable for children’s rooms?

    OFR heaters are safer since their surface stays relatively less hot. PTC heaters can also be used carefully with proper placement.

  • Do both types need maintenance?

    PTC heaters require simple cleaning of vents. OFR heaters need very little maintenance as the oil does not require replacement.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

