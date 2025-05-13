Ray-Ban Meta glasses launched in India: Check features, price, and availability

Ray-Ban Meta glasses have finally been launched in India at just ₹29,900. Last month, Meta announced new frame styles, a software update, and announced India availability for the smart glasses. Now, in just a month, the smart glasses with Meta AI integration are officially hitting the Indian market with pre-orders starting from today. These glasses can be your perfect companion for translations, understanding historic significance, resolving small queries, and much more with the help of Meta AI. This new hardware category in India showcases how AI can be integrated into our daily lives, and how the Ray-Ban Meta glasses can come in handy for several tasks that can be done hands-free. Ray-Ban Meta glasses are now available to pre-order in India.(Meta/ Ray-Ban)

Ray-Ban Meta glasses: Price, pre-order, and sale date

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses are announced in India at a starting price of Rs.29,900. The smart glasses are available to pre-order on Ray-Ban.com, and the official sale starts on May 10 on Ray-Ban’s website and leading optical and sunglass stores across India. The glasses will come in two frame styles: Wayfarer style and Plus Skyler. Buyers can also opt for sun, clear, polarised or transition glasses as per their liking.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses India launch: What will it offer?

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses are integrated with Meta AI, which enables users to seamlessly have a conversation with the device using voice commands. To activate the glasses, users can use “Hey Meta” to ask questions about places, cooking recipes, historical monuments, and much more. The smart glasses are also capable of providing directions in English, French, Italian, and Spanish. It also provides real-time translation on the phone, bridging language barriers.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses can be paired with the new Meta AI app, which enables users to get access to additional features. Within the app, users can access conversation history, import photos from the smart glasses and command for image editing. Meta said users can “ask Meta AI in the app to add, remove, or change parts of the image.”

While these features are intuitive, Meta has also promised to bring more hands-free tasks via voice commands, such as “send and receive direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls from Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.” Furthermore, Meta has also expanded support for music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Shazam.

