Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G launching today: Price, specs and how to livestream

Realme is all set to expand its budget-friendly Narzo series with the launch of two new devices, Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G smartphones in India today. Realme has already shared several key details about the upcoming %G smartphones ahead of the launch event. Let’s take a closer look at what Realme may bring for you. Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G smartphones are launching in India today.

Realme Narzo 90 Series: Launch Schedule and How to Live Stream

Realme Narzo 90 series is scheduled to launch in India today at 12 pm IST. Realme has not confirmed whether it will hold a formal launch event or announce the devices through a soft release. If Realme opts for a live presentation, viewers may be able to watch the announcement on the brand’s social media platforms or official YouTube channel.

Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Price (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the Realme Narzo 90 5G may carry a price tag of Rs. 17,999, while the Narzo 90x 5G could be priced at Rs. 14,999. These figures are said to include launch offers and bank discounts, and the final retail prices may be higher. If these estimates are accurate, the new models would see a small price change compared to the previous Narzo 80 series. The Narzo 80 5G was launched at Rs. 19,999, while the Narzo 80x 5G debuted at Rs. 13,999.

After launch, both smartphones are expected to go on sale through Amazon and the Realme India online store. Amazon has already set up a dedicated page for the upcoming launch.

Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Key Specifications

Realme has confirmed that both devices will feature displays with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The Realme Narzo 90 5G will support up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G will offer a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

As for the optics, both devices will include a 50MP main rear camera. Realme has also confirmed software-based photo editing tools such as AI Edit Genie, AI Editor, AI Eraser, and AI Ultra Clarity.

In terms of design, the teasers suggest that the Realme Narzo 90 5G will follow a similar layout to the Narzo 80 Pro 5G, while the Narzo 90x 5G will carry a rear design close to the Narzo 80x 5G. The Narzo 90 5G is listed at 7.79mm thickness and 181 grams in weight. Both smartphones will house a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support.