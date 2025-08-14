Realme P4 5G mobile series camera specs teased online ahead of August 20 launch - All details

Realme is gearing up to launch its P4 series smartphones in India on August 20, 2025. The lineup will include the Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G, and will be available via Flipkart and the company’s official website. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key features and the camera configurations for both models. Let’s have a closer look at what Realme has in store for you. Realme P4 5G series camera specifications and other key features have been revealed ahead of the August 20 launch in India. (Realme)

Realme P4 Pro 5G Mobile Series: Camera Details (Confirmed)

The Realme P4 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation. On the front, it will carry a 50MP OV50D sensor for selfies. The Pro model will support 4K video recording at 60 FPS and 4K HDR recording at 30 FPS. Realme has integrated Hypershot Architecture with Ultra Steady video and AI motion stabilisation. Both smartphones will also include AI Travel Snap and AI Landscape in AI Snap Mode.

On the other hand, the standard Realme P4 5G will have a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens on the back. It will support 4K video recording and share similar AI-assisted camera features with the Pro variant. It is also likely to feature a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Mobile Series: Key Features and Specifications (Expected)

Earlier teasers have outlined several specifications for the series. The Realme P4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with a HyperVision AI GPU. A 7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system will manage thermal performance, particularly during gaming. The device will be 7.68mm thick and house a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 10W reverse charging support, and up to eight hours of Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay at 90fps on a single charge.

Both devices will feature a HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The display will also support 4,320Hz high-frequency dimming and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection.

The Realme P4 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset alongside a dedicated Pixelworks processor. It will feature a 6.77-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits in certain scenarios. It will offer 3,840Hz PWM dimming, blue light reduction, and flicker control at the hardware level.

This variant will also house a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 80W fast charging support, which claims to give a 50 percent charge in about 25 minutes. It is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of BGMI gameplay. The Realme P4 5G will share the same cooling system as the Pro model and will also include reverse charging, AI smart charging, and bypass charging.