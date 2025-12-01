Realme P4x 5G mobile key specs and price tipped online ahead of December 4 launch

Realme is preparing to launch the Realme P4x 5G in India on December 4, and the device’s price details have surfaced online ahead of the official announcement. The company has already shared key specifications through promotional material on Flipkart, while recent leaks have outlined the expected pricing structure for all storage variants. Let’s take a closer look at what leaks have revealed and what Realme may have in store for you. Realme P4x 5G mobile is set to launch in India on December 4, 2025.

Realme P4x 5G: Price in India and Configurations (Leaked)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme P4x 5G will start at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Two additional variants are expected to arrive as well. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is likely to be priced at Rs. 17,499, and the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option may cost Rs. 19,499. These details suggest that Realme is positioning the P4x 5G in the mid-range segment, with multiple configurations to cater to different user requirements.

Realme P4x 5G: Launch Timeline and Availability

The Realme P4x 5G will launch in India at 12 pm (IST) on December 4. Once released, the P4x 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme’s official website. Realme is also expected to introduce the Realme Watch 5 at the same event, expanding its product lineup ahead of the year-end shopping season.

Realme P4x 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme P4x 5G is likely to feature a 144Hz LCD display that can reach 1,000 nits peak brightness. Realme states that the device will support 90fps gaming, which may offer smoother motion in supported titles. As for the optics, the device could include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front will house an 8MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Realme P4x 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset. The brand has claimed that the processor is expected to achieve over 780,000 points in AnTuTu testing. It will also feature a 5300mm² VC cooling system, which is aimed at maintaining thermal stability, particularly during longer gaming sessions. Powering the device is a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is designed to offer extended usage on a single charge. Furthermore, the device will come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, along with support for virtual RAM expansion of up to 10GB. It will also support 45W wired fast charging.