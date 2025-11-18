Redmi Note 15 series, Redmi 15C India launch timeline leaked online - All details

Redmi is set to expand its smartphone lineup in India as new details hint at the arrival of the Redmi Note 15 series and the Redmi 15C. The latest leaks suggest that the company has finalised its rollout plans, giving users an early idea of when the next batch of devices will reach the market. The Note 15 series was launched in China in August, while the Redmi 15C was recently launched in select global markets. Redmi Note 15 series and Redmi 15C are set to launch in India soon. (X)

Redmi Note 15 Series: Launch Timeline (Leaked)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 15 series could make its India debut in December. Retail availability is expected to begin on January 9, 2026. The leak does not specify the exact models, but the series will likely include the Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. If the reports hold, the Indian versions may carry changes in their camera systems compared to the Chinese variants.

Redmi 15C India Launch and Variants

Alongside the Note lineup, Redmi is also preparing to introduce the Redmi 15C in the Indian market. The device is tipped to launch before the end of this month. It is expected to come in three RAM and storage options. According to the leak, the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage may carry a price tag of Rs. 11,500. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option could be priced at Rs. 12,500, while the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB variant may cost Rs. 14,500.

Redmi 15C: Key Features (Expected)

The Indian model will likely follow the global version in terms of core specifications. The Redmi 15C is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and likely to house a 6,000mAh battery. The upcoming device may include an HD+ display with a notch for the front camera. On the back, it could offer a dual camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, along with a secondary lens.