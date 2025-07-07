Redmi Pad 2 review: Best budget Android tablet under 15,000?

Redmi Pad 2 review: In recent times, the budget tablet market in India has not evolved significantly when it comes to offering powerful performance, features, and swift multitasking capabilities. If we look at the under ₹20000 segment, the options are very limited, and again, it's very easy to find flaws when you compare them with mid-ranger or flagship-grade tablets. However, if you're looking for a balance between decent performance and a smooth UI experience, then the Redmi Pad 2 at just Rs.13999 could be a great choice. Xiaomi’s Redmi tablet has drastically improved over the years, bringing features and abilities that are widely demanded and used by users. Redmi Pad 2 shines in the affordable segment with impressive offerings.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

I have been using the Redmi Pad 2 for over two weeks, and it surprises me that a budget tablet could offer such smooth performance. The MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset powers the tablet, which has provided an impressive day-to-day experience, and the HyperOS 2 on the tablet feels premium. Therefore, if you are looking for an affordable tablet, the Redmi Pad 2 could come as a great option. Read on to know in detail about its performance and daily experiences.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Design

The Redmi Pad 2 WiFi version is 7.52 mm in thickness, and it weighs about 510 grams.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Redmi Pad 2’s sleek and attractive design will instantly grab your attention. It has a cool-looking factor that just feels comfortable in the hand. The tablet is just 7.52 mm in thickness, and it weighs just 510 grams for the WiFi version. Although the design is simplistic, it does feature a dual-tone rear panel with a pill-shaped camera module. One disadvantage of the tablet is that it's quite slippery, and you will have to get a tablet case, which is sold separately at Rs.1299. However, it does not attract fingerprints or smudges due to the matte finish.

Apart from these features, the Redmi Pad 2 includes a volume button, SIM tray, two speaker grilles, a 3.5mm jack and a USB-C type port. However, the speaker and microphone placed on top and bottom look odd, and it's quite confusing to find the power button. Lastly, the tablet offers an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, making it adequate considering the price.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Display

Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch 2.5K IPS LCD display.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The main attraction of the Redmi Pad 2 is its 11-inch 2.5K IPS LCD display, which is a visual delight at the given price. It includes a 10-bit display that is capable of producing about 1.07 billion colours and 274 PPI for greater clarity. Since I mainly used the tablet for my entertainment purposes, I thoroughly enjoyed watching content on Prime Video and YouTube. I also streamed on Netflix; however, I experienced some jitters for a few seconds, but it settled instantly. While it's not much of a problem, but surely noticeable. Additionally, the bezels on display are quite thick, which can be distracting at times.

In terms of usage, the display offers a 90Hz refresh rate, making navigation responsive and smooth with fingers or with the supported Redmi S pen that sells separately at Rs.3999. Additionally, it offers up to 600nits peak brightness, which is quite promising even when you are using the tablet outdoors in daylight.

Lastly, the Redmi Pad 2 features a quad-speaker with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-res audio, offering a great and clear sound quality.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Performance

Redmi Pad 2 offers u to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.(Aishwarya Panda)

The Redmi Pad 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Well, the chip is built to handle every task, and it offers just that perfectly. My day-to-day activity with the tablet mostly included playing light games, binge-watching OTT content, making work or study notes, and a bit of multitasking for work. To my surprise, I did not face any major stutter or lag, and the tablet performed smoothly throughout the time of usage. Even after option three apps at once, the tablet did not show any hiccups, and switching between apps was butterfly smooth. As I said, multitasking was also a breeze; however, you may notice slight heating after about 40 minutes of continuous usage.

However, if you are planning to play heavy and graphic load games such as BGMI, then the Redmi Pad 2 might not be the one for you. While the gaming experience was not choppy, but the frame drops were frequent, and at times the tablet struggled to provide smoothness, which may hamper your experience. Overall, the Redmi Pad 2 is perfect for everyday usage with multitasking, light gaming, and content viewing, making it a perfect multimedia tablet on a budget.

The Redmi Pad 2 runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, which provides several productivity features such as split screens, and you can also open three apps at once via the floating window. Apart from this, it does not come with bloatware and ads, making the experience clutter-free and smooth throughout.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Battery

Redmi Pad 2 offers all-day usage with a 9000mAh battery.(Aishwarya Panda)

The Redmi Pad 2 is backed by a 9000mAh battery, which provides decent battery life. It provided a run time of about 10 to 12 hours with low to medium usage. Therefore, if you are a casual user, then the Redmi Pad 2 would easily last you an entire day. One pain point you may notice is the charging time, as it supports 18W charging. You will have to wait for more than 3 hours for the device to fully charge.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Verdict

Now, who should buy the Redmi Pad 2? Well, in my opinion, the tablet is perfect for people who prefer big-screen entertainment, casual usage, with some multitasking. However, the tablet is not suitable for heavy gamers as they will stutter in high graphics settings or during long gaming sessions. Otherwise, the Redmi Pad 2 at just Rs.13999 is a stunning device one could ask for in the budget segment.

Rating: 3.5/ 5