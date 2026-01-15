Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Republic Day Sale countdown begins for Prime members; don’t miss the deals on TVs

    Republic Day Sale countdown starts for Prime members, offering early access to TV deals, bank offers, and discounts on popular smart and large-screen models.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 8:00 PM IST
    By Boudhaditya Sanyal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXLView Details...

    ₹47,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S22BM2View Details...

    ₹51,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXLView Details...

    ₹22,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2View Details...

    ₹77,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    TOSHIBA 215 cm (85 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 85C450NP (Black)View Details...

    ₹1.29L

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Amazon’s Republic Day Sale countdown has begun, and Prime members get first access to some of the most attractive TV deals of the season. Early listings point to price cuts across smart TVs, QLED panels, and large-screen models from leading brands.

    Republic Day Sale brings top discounts on smart TVs and early access for Prime members.
    Republic Day Sale brings top discounts on smart TVs and early access for Prime members.

    Buyers planning an upgrade for sport, streaming, or family movie nights could save significantly during this early access window. Expect bank offers, exchange benefits, and limited-time discounts on popular screen sizes. Prime-only access allows members to secure preferred models before wider sale traffic begins. Anyone considering a new television should keep this countdown firmly on the radar. Stock levels and popular sizes tend to move quickly during.

    Top deals on TVs during Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Attractive deals on 55-inch TVs during Republic Day Sale

    Upgrading to a bigger screen for movies, sport, or gaming becomes more tempting during Republic Day Sale deals on 55-inch TVs. Buyers can expect sharper 4K panels, smart features, and stronger audio than smaller models. This size suits modern living rooms without feeling overwhelming. Sale discounts and bank offers often bring premium display technologies within reach, helping buyers secure better picture quality without overspending.

    Top deals on 55-inch TVs

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Check out these deals on 50-inch TVs on Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Deals on 50-inch TVs during the Amazon Republic Day Sale appeal to buyers who want a noticeable screen upgrade without dominating the room. This size balances sharp 4K visuals with practical placement for flats and mid-sized living spaces. Expect smart TV platforms, HDR support, and respectable audio. Sale pricing and bank offers often make this category one of the best value picks for everyday viewing.

    Top deals on 50-inch TVs on Republic Day Sale

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    65-inch TVs are a good option; Check out these options on Republic Day Sale

    Craving a truly cinematic feel at home? 65-inch TVs deliver an immersive viewing experience that suits large living rooms and open spaces. Expect vivid 4K resolution, HDR support, and smoother motion for films and sport. Republic Day Sale deals often soften the premium attached to bigger screens, helping buyers step up in size without a dramatic jump in price.

    Top deals on 65-inch TVs on Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Get a 75-inch and 85-inch TVs during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026

    Fancy turning your living room into a neighbourhood cinema? 75-inch and 85-inch TVs bring unapologetically large screens that make films, sport, and gaming feel gloriously oversized. Picture bold 4K visuals, HDR punch, and sound that finally matches the scale. Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 deals help tame the sticker shock, giving big-screen dreamers a chance to go all out without completely losing the plot on price.

    Top deals on 75-inch and 85-inch TVs

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    43-inch TVs take care of your pocket and entertainment; top options on Amazon Republic Day Sale

    43-inch TVs strike a smart balance between affordability and everyday entertainment. This size fits bedrooms, smaller living rooms, and apartments while still delivering crisp 4K visuals and smart TV features. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, discounts and bank offers make these models even more appealing for budget-conscious buyers. Expect solid picture quality, streaming apps, and easy placement without stretching space or spend.

    Top deals on 43-inch TVs

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Similar stories

    Haier launches H5E series 4K Ultra HD Google TVs ahead of Flipkart sale: Price, features and more

    We were looking for 55-inch smart TVs that balance price and performance - only a few managed it

    We wanted a smart LED TV that works for everyday viewing, so we looked closely at what actually delivers

    Top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025 for Indian buyers: Best new 43-inch to 65-inch and above picks for living rooms

    FAQs on deals on TVs
    Republic Day Sale TV deals usually include direct discounts, bank card offers, and exchange benefits, helping buyers upgrade screen size, picture quality, and smart features without paying full retail prices.
    Screen size depends on room space and viewing distance, with 43-inch suits smaller rooms, 55-inch fits most living rooms, and 65-inch or larger works best in spacious areas comfortably today.
    4K resolution improves sharpness and detail, especially on larger screens, making films, sport, and streaming content look clearer, more immersive, and better suited to modern TV sizes used in homes.
    Smart TV platforms provide access to streaming apps, voice assistants, and regular updates, reducing the need for external devices while keeping everyday viewing simple and convenient for families at home.
    Prime members receive early access to select Republic Day Sale deals, improving chances of securing popular TV sizes and models before stock runs low during peak shopping periods nationwide online.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Republic Day Sale Countdown Begins For Prime Members; Don’t Miss The Deals On TVs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes