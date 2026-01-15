Republic Day Sale countdown begins for Prime members; don’t miss the deals on TVs

Buyers planning an upgrade for sport, streaming, or family movie nights could save significantly during this early access window. Expect bank offers, exchange benefits, and limited-time discounts on popular screen sizes. Prime-only access allows members to secure preferred models before wider sale traffic begins. Anyone considering a new television should keep this countdown firmly on the radar. Stock levels and popular sizes tend to move quickly during.

Amazon’s Republic Day Sale countdown has begun, and Prime members get first access to some of the most attractive TV deals of the season. Early listings point to price cuts across smart TVs, QLED panels, and large-screen models from leading brands.

Upgrading to a bigger screen for movies, sport, or gaming becomes more tempting during Republic Day Sale deals on 55-inch TVs. Buyers can expect sharper 4K panels, smart features, and stronger audio than smaller models. This size suits modern living rooms without feeling overwhelming. Sale discounts and bank offers often bring premium display technologies within reach, helping buyers secure better picture quality without overspending.

Deals on 50-inch TVs during the Amazon Republic Day Sale appeal to buyers who want a noticeable screen upgrade without dominating the room. This size balances sharp 4K visuals with practical placement for flats and mid-sized living spaces. Expect smart TV platforms, HDR support, and respectable audio. Sale pricing and bank offers often make this category one of the best value picks for everyday viewing.

Craving a truly cinematic feel at home? 65-inch TVs deliver an immersive viewing experience that suits large living rooms and open spaces. Expect vivid 4K resolution, HDR support, and smoother motion for films and sport. Republic Day Sale deals often soften the premium attached to bigger screens, helping buyers step up in size without a dramatic jump in price.

Fancy turning your living room into a neighbourhood cinema? 75-inch and 85-inch TVs bring unapologetically large screens that make films, sport, and gaming feel gloriously oversized. Picture bold 4K visuals, HDR punch, and sound that finally matches the scale. Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 deals help tame the sticker shock, giving big-screen dreamers a chance to go all out without completely losing the plot on price.

43-inch TVs strike a smart balance between affordability and everyday entertainment. This size fits bedrooms, smaller living rooms, and apartments while still delivering crisp 4K visuals and smart TV features. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, discounts and bank offers make these models even more appealing for budget-conscious buyers. Expect solid picture quality, streaming apps, and easy placement without stretching space or spend.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.