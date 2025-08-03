Samsung Galaxy A17 5G full specs and features tipped online ahead of the launch - All details

Samsung is preparing to release its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Galaxy A17, following the Samsung Galaxy A16 release earlier this year. Recent leaks from a reliable source have revealed detailed information about the upcoming device’s design, specifications and features. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming. Samsung Galaxy A17 design, specifications, camera upgrades, and software features have been leaked ahead of launch.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the Android Headlines report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A17 will have a thinner body compared to its predecessor, measuring 7.5mm in thickness in comparison to the Galaxy A16’s 7.99mm. The weight will also decrease, going from 200 g to 192 g.

On the other hand, the device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also likely get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection. Unlike some competitors, the Samsung Galaxy A17 offers a higher refresh rate at a lower price point.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A17 will be powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, the same chip used in the Samsung Galaxy A16. Interested buyers can choose from several RAM and storage options, including 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage, or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. The device will also support expandable storage via a microSD card slot that can hold up to 2TB. For durability, the Galaxy A17 will have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The camera system remains mostly unchanged, with a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. This year, Samsung will add optical image stabilisation (OIS) to the main camera. Furthermore, the handset will house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Unlike some models, the charger will come included in the box for European customers.

Moreover, Samsung is likely to be equipping the Galaxy A17 with several AI features. These may include Gemini AI accessible via the power button, Circle to Search, and Cross App AI functionality. The device will launch with One UI 7, based on Android 15. Samsung promises six major OS upgrades and six years of security updates, which is notable for a device priced under Rs. 20000.