Samsung Galaxy A17 5G mobile price in India, camera, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launch in India: Samsung has expanded its A-series lineup with the launch of the new Galaxy A17 and Galaxy A17 5G. The latest additions bring a refreshed design, improved performance, and AI-powered features at an affordable price, strengthening Samsung’s mid-range portfolio. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G brings a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery at £199, which converts to around ₹ 21,000 in India. (Samsung )

Samsung Galaxy A17 series features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. Both models sport slimmer dimensions and a cleaner linear camera design, giving them a modern look similar to Samsung’s higher-end devices.

Photography remains a key highlight. The phones come equipped with a triple-camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. This combination allows users to switch easily between wide landscapes and close-up shots while capturing more detail in varying lighting conditions.

On the durability front, the Galaxy A17 series is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Samsung is also promising six years of security updates and six major OS upgrades, a rare commitment at this price point.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G runs on the Exynos 1330 processor, paired with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Samsung claims the battery is designed to last through a busy day of streaming, gaming, and social sharing. Storage starts at 128GB with 4GB RAM, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is available for £199 in the UK, while the standard Galaxy A17 will also be sold at accessible pricing, which converts to around ₹21,000 in India. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G India price will however be different. Colour options for the A17 include Light Blue, Grey, and Black, while the A17 5G comes in Black, Blue, and Grey. Both are available now through Samsung.com and retail stores.