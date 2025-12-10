Samsung Galaxy A57 5G tipped to launch in India before Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event

Samsung is preparing to expand its Galaxy A-series lineup, with reports suggesting that the Galaxy A57 5G could arrive in India ahead of the company’s annual Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2026. Industry sources suggest that Samsung may unveil several A-series models, including the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Galaxy A37 5G, and Galaxy A57 5G, before the flagship Galaxy S-series launch. The strategy could help the company cover a wider range of price segments before its premium lineup hits the market. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G smartphone could launch ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2026. (HT)

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: Launch Expected Soon

According to a post by tipster Abhishek Yadav, shared on X, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G might debut in late December 2025 or early January 2026, just before the Galaxy Unpacked event. The smartphone will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A07 4G, which launched in India in October 2025 alongside the Galaxy F07 4G and Galaxy M07 4G.

The earlier 4G model was introduced at Rs. 8,999 for first-time smartphone users. The upcoming 5G variant is expected to retain affordability while bringing 5G connectivity to entry-level buyers. Although Samsung has not revealed official details, the Galaxy A07 5G is likely to be among its first budget 5G launches of 2026.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G

Reports also point to the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G launching as early as February 2026, earlier than Samsung’s usual A-series schedule. Leaks suggest it could be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset with a Samsung Xclipse 530 GPU, similar to what powers the Galaxy A55, Galaxy F56, and Galaxy M56 models.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G has surfaced in certification databases. It is rumoured to be powered by a new Exynos 1680 processor paired with the Samsung Xclipse 550 GPU. Listings on the Bluetooth SIG and IMEI databases suggest that the device will offer dual-SIM support and is expected to launch globally, including in India.