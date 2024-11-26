Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at flat 60% off in Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check discount, deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is currently available at a massive discount in Flipkart Black Friday Sale that ends on November 29. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE known for its exceptional features and performance. With a significant price drop of 60%, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, originally priced at ₹84,999 on Flipkart, is now being offered for just ₹33,999 in the Black Friday Sale. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, this deal is a perfect opportunity to own a top-of-the-line device at a significantly reduced price. In addition to the remarkable price drop, customers can avail themselves of a variety of special offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers and discounts

In addition to the remarkable price drop, customers can avail themselves of a variety of special offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Apart from this, if you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can get up to ₹20,600 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate that can adjust from 60Hz to 120Hz. It features a triple camera setup at the back, with a primary 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 8MP telephoto camera. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie shooter. The 50MP camera offers 3X optical zoom. The camera system is equipped with advanced digital image stabilization (VDIS)and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), with support for Samsung’s Nightography.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is powered by the Exynos 2200 SoC. It comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. In terms of battery, the Galaxy S23 FE gets a 4500mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 25W. Samsung claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, wireless powershare, and an IP68 rating for protection.