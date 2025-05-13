Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launched: 5 things to know about this slim phone

Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy S series phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is finally been launched after months of waiting. Since its first debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, the smartphone has been popularised for its design, and it has also created curiosity among fans. Now, the curtains are finally lifted, revealing the smartphone’s thinness, weight, specifications, features, and other crucial aspects. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge flaunts a slim yet sturdy design, know what it has to offer.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a slim yet sturdy build, with new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, Samsung has also ensured flagship experiences with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy processor, bringing a smooth experience. Here are 5 things you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What’s new?

1. Design and durability: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm slim and weighs only 163 grams, which is quite impressive for a flagship series smartphone. For comparison, the standard Galaxy S25 measures 7.2 mm in thickness. As mentioned above, with slimness, Samsung has also ensured a sturdy build with a titanium frame and glass build. The smartphone is also IP68 rated.

2. Camera: The Galaxy S25 Edge features a powerful set of dual-camera system that includes a 200MP wide lens main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with macro capabilities. While it does not come with a telephoto camera, the main lens offers 2x optical-quality zoom and an improved low-light camera performance.

3. Flagship performance: Alongside a Galaxy S25 Ultra-like camera, the slim phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. With the processor, Samsung also offer on-device Galaxy AI features with the new Now Brief, Now Bar, Audio Eraser, Generative Edit, and other features.

4. Crisp display: Samsung has also managed to provide a premium display experience with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. Therefore, users can expect similar visuals to the Galaxy S25 Ultra model.

5. Battery: With the slim model, Samsung has made some battery compromises by bringing a 3900mAh battery. This is a similar size to the Galaxy S25 model, which offers all-day performance on a single charge. Therefore, we also expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to offer decent battery life, but the charging speed may be frustrating with 25W capability.