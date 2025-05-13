Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launched in India with ultra-slim design- All details

Samsung has officially launched its new ultra-slim smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, after teasing it for months. With the launch, the South Korean giant highlighted that it has brought a new category of slim smartphones, which has joined its flagship Galaxy S series. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measures only 5.8mm in thickness and weighs only 163 grams, which is a new height for the company. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 8.2 mm thick and weighs 218 grams, showcasing a significant difference. With thinness, Samsung also bring flagship performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor and on-device AI capabilities. Know more about what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has to offer. Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy S series model, the Galaxy S25 Edge is here with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications and features

Samsung calls the Galaxy S25 Edge model an “Engineering Marvel” for its slimness and durable build. With a 5.8mm slimness, the smartphone also offers some great durability features with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 in the front for impact resistance as well as for crisp visuals. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy paired with 12GB RAM. It is also equipped with a thinner, but expanded vapour chamber for heat dissipation. With Qualcomm’s chip, the smartphone offers on-device Galaxy AI experiences with features such as Now Brief, Now Bar, Gemini Live, AI-powered editing tools, and more. The smartphone runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15, offering all the latest UI features.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual camera setup that includes a 200 MP main camera with 2x optical quality zoom and a 12 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus. On the front, it comes with a 12MP selfie camera. It also offers Galaxy AI-powered editing features, including Audio Eraser 2 and Drawing Assist. The Galaxy S25 Edge is backed by a 3900 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in three colour variants: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue. It will be available in two storage options 12GB+256GB and 12GB +512GB.

The price of the smartphone is not yet disclosed, we will update the story once it's officially announced.