Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped for BIG camera upgrade: Here’s what we know

Samsung has almost concluded its flagship launches for this year with the Galaxy S series and Z series models. Now, as we wait for next-generation models, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has already started to surface in the rumour mill, giving us an early glimpse of upgrades, new features, and more. Now, the smartphone is tipped for a major camera upgrade that is said to transform the camera capability of the Ultra variant. A tipster suggests that Samsung is planning to bring a new main camera for the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a larger camera sensor, enhancing the low-light performance and image quality. Know what to expect from next year’s Galaxy S series models. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to have an upgraded camera setup, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade

For a few years, Samsung has been including a 200MP main camera sensor for the Galaxy S series Ultra variant, and the camera performance has only improved with new generation models. Now, a tipster who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital shared a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo highlighting that the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra may get a big camera upgrade. Reportedly, the smartphone could feature a 1/1.1-inch 200MP Sony camera sensor, which is an entirely new sensor.

This change may come as a major upgrade for the Galaxy S26 Ultra as the 1/1.1-inch sensor is quite larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 1/1.3-inch sensor. This means the camera will be able to take in more light, eventually enhancing picture quality. Therefore, we can expect improved low-light photography and cropped zoom from the Galaxy S26 Ultra model.

Alongside the main camera, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to get a new telephoto lens with 12MP resolution, bringing upgraded zoom quality. However, we expect the ultrawide camera to remain the same with a 50MP sensor, since it was upgraded with the current Galaxy S25 Ultra model.

However, the tipster also gives a slight indication that the camera upgrade may also come to the Galaxy S27 Ultra, instead of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. So, there is a slight uncertainty if the rumours are accurate. As of now, we still have a good 6 months before the Samsung Galaxy S26 series debuts next year. Therefore, take the information with a pinch of salt till we get more details about the camera upgrade.