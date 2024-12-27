Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Know event date, product launches, and more

The year 2025 is in just 4 days and we have several crucial tech events lined up from the very first month. One of the awaited tech events of the year is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked during which the company announces its new generation flagship S-series smartphones in the global market. While we are waiting for the official confirmation and date for the upcoming Samsung launch event, several leaks and rumours have given us a glimpse of what the company may announce. Samsung to unveil Galaxy S25 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025, check all details.(AP)

In 2025, we may come across several product previews and launches, however, the main highlight for the Samsung event would be the new Galaxy S25 series. Therefore, here’s a list of everything expected to be announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to beat iPhone 16 Pro in this key design feature, say reports

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked marketing material was tipped that consisted of the event date. Reportedly, the Samsung launch event for the Galaxy S25 series will take place on January 22 and January 23 in some regions based on different time zones. This speculative timeline matches Samsung’s previous trends for launching the S-series models globally.

Previously, The Galaxy S series models were launched in the middle of January or the first week of January. Therefore, January 22 fits perfectly if the rumours are true. Additionally, reports also suggest that the first sale for the Galaxy S25 series will begin on February 7, 2025.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order date tipped ahead of January 2025 launch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What we expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: The new flagship series will consist of three models the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphones are expected to get several design changes and specifications upgrades. Reportedly, the Ultra model will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 16GB RAM. Additionally, it will get a few camera upgrades with a new 50MP ultrawide camera and 100MP space zoom feature.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (Preview): Samsung is also rumoured to launch a slimmer Galaxy S25 model later this year. This smartphone will reportedly have a slimmer profile, however, it will be placed between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We expect that Samsung may tease or preview the Galaxy S25 Slim at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here’s what we know

Galaxy Ring 2 (Preview): Samsung may also preview the new generation Galaxy Ring 2 with two additional sizes of 14 and 15. The new generation smart ring by Samsung is expected to come with a thinner profile and an improved battery life. Additionally, Samsung may also offer some advanced AI features to compete with other smart rings such as the Oura Ring.



Samsung smart glasses (Preview): Lastly, Samsung has been working on Project Moohan for quite a while to develop XR Headset. Therefore, we may hear more about the development process, features, and future plans at the Galaxy Unpacked and till when we can get hands on Samsung’s smart glass.