Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 FE foldable mobiles launched in India | Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung has launched Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. Pre-order starting July 9, with sales beginning July 25.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung has introduced its next generation of foldable smartphones—Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the more accessible Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The devices offer refined form factors, new AI-driven features, and upgraded hardware. With an increasing focus on AI, Samsung has built One UI 8 on Android 16 to power new multimodal tools tailored for foldable screens. Pre-orders for all three models begin July 9, and general availability starts July 25.
Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Build, Brighter FlexWindow
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 now features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow—its largest yet. With edge-to-edge usability and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, the display supports quick messaging, app previews, and widgets directly on the cover screen. The internal display measures 6.9 inches with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
Key specifications:
Processor: Exynos 2500 (3nm)
Battery: 4,300mAh dual-cell
Rear Cameras: 50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide
Front Camera: 10MP
RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB
Weight: 188g
Durability: IP48 rated, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Armor Aluminum frame
AI Tools: Gemini Live, Photo Assist, Now Brief, Circle to Search
Samsung DeX is now available on a Flip device, turning the phone into a compact workstation when connected to a screen.
Galaxy Z Fold 7: Thinner Fold, Larger Screen, Pro Camera
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the most compact Fold in Samsung’s lineup, weighing 215g and measuring 4.2mm when unfolded. It includes a 6.5-inch cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a new 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display.
AI Tools: Drag & Drop AI, Generative Edit, Side-by-side Editing, Audio Eraser
Samsung has optimised multitasking with AI-assisted editing, ProVisual Engine, and expanded Split View for content creators and professionals.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Affordable Entry Into Foldables
The new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE brings foldable features to a lower price segment. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED main display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. The device retains key functions such as FlexCam, Now Brief, and wireless charging.
Durability: IP48 rated, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Armor Aluminum
Colours: Black and White
The Flip 7 FE supports most AI features found on the Flip 7, including Gemini integration and cover screen customisation.
Software and Security
All three phones run One UI 8 based on Android 16, with Samsung Knox Vault and Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). Samsung has also integrated quantum-resistant encryption for Secure Wi-Fi, adding another layer of mobile security.
Availability and Colours
The Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 FE will be available for pre-order from July 9, with sales starting July 25. Colour options include:
Z Flip 7: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint (online exclusive)
Z Fold 7: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and Mint (online exclusive)
Z Flip 7 FE: Black and White
All three models include six months of Google AI Pro access and 2TB of cloud storage at no additional cost. Buyers can also opt for Samsung Care+ for protection against accidental damage.