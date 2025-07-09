Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 FE foldable mobiles launched in India | Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung has introduced its next generation of foldable smartphones—Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the more accessible Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The devices offer refined form factors, new AI-driven features, and upgraded hardware. With an increasing focus on AI, Samsung has built One UI 8 on Android 16 to power new multimodal tools tailored for foldable screens. Pre-orders for all three models begin July 9, and general availability starts July 25. Samsung’s 2025 foldable lineup includes the Galaxy Z Flip7, Z Fold7, and the budget-friendly Z Flip7 FE. The latest foldables feature improved durability, AI integration, and upgraded displays. (HT)

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Build, Brighter FlexWindow

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 now features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow—its largest yet. With edge-to-edge usability and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, the display supports quick messaging, app previews, and widgets directly on the cover screen. The internal display measures 6.9 inches with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Key specifications:

Processor: Exynos 2500 (3nm)

Battery: 4,300mAh dual-cell

Rear Cameras: 50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 10MP

RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB

Weight: 188g

Durability: IP48 rated, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Armor Aluminum frame

AI Tools: Gemini Live, Photo Assist, Now Brief, Circle to Search

Samsung DeX is now available on a Flip device, turning the phone into a compact workstation when connected to a screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Thinner Fold, Larger Screen, Pro Camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the most compact Fold in Samsung’s lineup, weighing 215g and measuring 4.2mm when unfolded. It includes a 6.5-inch cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a new 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display.

Key specifications:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Battery: 4,400mAh dual-cell

Rear Cameras: 200MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto

Front Cameras: 10MP (cover) + 10MP (main screen)

RAM/Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage

Durability: Titanium plate layer, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, Armor Aluminum

AI Tools: Drag & Drop AI, Generative Edit, Side-by-side Editing, Audio Eraser

Samsung has optimised multitasking with AI-assisted editing, ProVisual Engine, and expanded Split View for content creators and professionals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Affordable Entry Into Foldables

The new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE brings foldable features to a lower price segment. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED main display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. The device retains key functions such as FlexCam, Now Brief, and wireless charging.

Key specifications:

Processor: Exynos 2400

Battery: 4,000mAh

Rear Cameras: 50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 10MP

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB

Weight: 187g

Durability: IP48 rated, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Armor Aluminum

Colours: Black and White

The Flip 7 FE supports most AI features found on the Flip 7, including Gemini integration and cover screen customisation.

Software and Security

All three phones run One UI 8 based on Android 16, with Samsung Knox Vault and Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). Samsung has also integrated quantum-resistant encryption for Secure Wi-Fi, adding another layer of mobile security.

Availability and Colours

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 FE will be available for pre-order from July 9, with sales starting July 25. Colour options include:

Z Flip 7: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint (online exclusive)

Z Fold 7: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and Mint (online exclusive)

Z Flip 7 FE: Black and White

All three models include six months of Google AI Pro access and 2TB of cloud storage at no additional cost. Buyers can also opt for Samsung Care+ for protection against accidental damage.