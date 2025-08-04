Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivery truck with 12,000 mobiles worth over 90 crore stolen in London

Mobile phone theft is a big problem, especially in public areas. There is always a lingering fear that someone might snatch your expensive mobile phone. But have you heard about a full truckload of the latest Android flagships being stolen? According to Yonhap News TV, this is exactly what happened to Samsung near London's Heathrow Airport, where approximately 12,000 units of Galaxy devices were stolen, including the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 range. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are the brand's latest foldables.(HT)

Yonhap News reports that the consignment was stolen after it was moved to a warehouse at the airport. The brand new products included 5,000 Z Fold 7 units, 5,000 Z Flip 7 units, and 5,000 Galaxy Watch 8 units, with the remainder belonging to the Galaxy S25 range and the Samsung Galaxy A16. The report states that the total value of the goods in this Hollywood-style theft was around €9 million, which is approximately a whopping ₹91 crore.

Not The First Big Mobile Theft Incident

Notably, this is not the first incident involving a large theft of mobile handsets. For instance, one occurred in India in 2020, when parts for Samsung Galaxy phones, worth over $3,30,000, were stolen in Noida as reported by Sammobile. For this, the Noida police reportedly arrested six people. Those arrested included three truck drivers who had stolen the Samsung mobile parts.

Furthermore, according to a Times of India report, approximately 2,549 Samsung mobile phones were stolen in 2024, and the gang involved was subsequently caught.

Apart from this, in the United States in 2023, in a truly Hollywood-style heist, thieves broke into an Apple Store through a tunnel. They stole 436 iPhones worth over ₹4.1 crore. According to King5 News, the thieves drilled a hole from the bathroom of a nearby coffee shop to gain access to the Apple Store.

