Samsung makes fun of iPhones; Reminds Apple how ‘familiar’ iOS 26 is

Apple introduced the iOS 26 update last night at the WWDC 2025 event, showcasing the new redesigned interface, transparent app icons, and new features. One of the key highlights of iOS 26 was its new “Liquid Glass” design, which has become a topic of discussion. While many like the fresh new iPhone UI, others are not very happy with the big change. Netizens are comparing the Liquid Glass design with Windows Vista, giving a flashback of early Windows OS. As the announcement took place, even Samsung joined the debate, mocking the iOS 26 redesigned UI in a quirky way. Know how Samsung expressed thoughts about Apple’s new operating system and how it relates to its own previous generation UI. Samsung shares its opinion on iOS 26 redesign and new AI features. (Apple)

Samsung makes fun of iOS 26

On June 9, Apple announced a major design upgrade with iOS 26 after almost a decade. As the “Liquid Glass design” took the centre stage as a unified UI for all Apple products, people started to mock the big change. On the other hand, Samsung did not leave a chance to provide its own opinion on the new design and features introduced with iOS 26. During the ongoing keynote, Samsung shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) referring to the iPhone's glass-like UI design resembling the One UI 7 redesign. The post said, “Customizable apps? Floating bars? That sleek glass UI? Looks… familiar.” While both UI look different, the resemblances and similarities can be missed.

In another post, Samsung also shared its thoughts on Apple introducing the Live Translation feature with iOS 26 across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. Well, it may not come as a surprise to Samsung users, as the AI-powered translation feature was launched last year with the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung in the post said, “New to live translations? Welcome aboard! We’ve been translating text and speech in real-time for a while now.” In a different post, the South Korean giant also mocks Apple’s AI-powered “workout buddy” for the watch, claiming that its Galaxy Watches with Galaxy AI “already know when you’re too tired to care.” Well, as per the preview, the AI integration to Apple Watch does look quite impressive and handy in day-to-day usage.

Apple has always been accused of copying Android features. Now, Samsung also joins the race as it believes that iOS 26's glass-like design resembles the One UI 7 design. Well, this fun rivalry will continue between the tech giants, as both companies are known for offering premium and intuitive features.