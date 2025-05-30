Samsung One UI 8 beta to bring max boost and new game booster features for gamers

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8 beta, based on Android 16, which may introduce several enhancements to its Game Booster app. This app aims to improve gaming on Galaxy smartphones by managing device performance and providing useful tools for players. Recent leaks indicate that the new update will include a feature called Max boost, designed to optimise the phone’s settings to push performance to its limits during gameplay Samsung is planning to update Game Booster with new features in the upcoming Android 16-based One UI 8.(Samsung)

New Features Spotted in Game Booster Update

A user known as @GalaxyTechie has recently shared insights about these upcoming features after analysing the Game Booster app’s new version 7.0.51.13 within the One UI 8 Beta. Max boost appears to allow the phone to use more power, potentially increasing battery use and heat output to deliver better performance in certain games. Although the exact working of this feature is not yet clear, it signals a focus on enhancing gaming power.

One UI 8’s Game Booster will also introduce AI Mute, a function that detects when a game is active and automatically manages sound by muting or adjusting volume as needed. Another addition called Respawn Timer is expected to show a floating countdown on the screen, helping players know when they can rejoin a game. So far, this timer may only support the popular game Honor of Kings.

Further updates include Dash notifications and Super Microphone, both appearing in floating windows during gameplay. Dash notifications will remove alerts once they pass across the screen, reducing distractions. Super Microphone may enable the phone’s microphone to be used within a game even if another app is currently using it.

Additional Gaming Enhancements Expected

Gamers could also access a voice changer feature to modify their voice in multiplayer sessions, choosing from different voice types like robot or sci-fi horror. The update may support Bluetooth microphones to enhance voice chat quality.

Lastly, the update mentions 4D Vibration and Virtual Gamepad features, though their exact functions have not been fully explained. These additions could provide further immersion and control options for players once the update rolls out to all eligible Galaxy devices.