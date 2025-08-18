Scammers are delivering mysterious packages with a QR code to steal money- FBI warns

Have you ever received a mysterious package on your doorstep that you did not order? Well, now you may have to take extra caution with these packages, as they may become a trap for scammers to steal your money. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from Pittsburgh has shed light on a new type of scam, which has become quite frequent in several regions. This new trick is being called the “brushing scam,” where scammers are delivering “unsolicited packages containing a QR code”. These QR codes are pasted as a trap, as the moment these are scanned, the scammers are able to retrieve the user’s personal and financial data and also install malicious software on the phone. Here’s everything you need to know about this ongoing scam, and how you can stay safe. FBI warns of a brushing scam that tricks smartphone users into scanning a malicious QR code.

What is a brushing scam?

FBI Pittsburgh recently shared a post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighting a new ongoing scam to trick smartphone users into emptying their bank accounts. The post talked about the “brushing scam”, which scammers are using to steal personal and financial information, via QR Code.

Reportedly, scammers are using people’s curiosity to find out where the unsolicited package is delivered. The package does not include any return address or sender information, leaving people with a QR code. If the curious mind scans the QR code, they are tricked into putting their personal information being compromised or scammed by downloading malicious spyware on their phones. These tricks are being used to steal credit card numbers, bank credentials, trading accounts, and others.

While the scam sounds scary, the FBI assured that “this scam is not as widespread as other fraud schemes, but the public should be aware of this criminal activity.”

How to stay safe from a brushing scam?

With the warning, the FBI also shared a few tips for smartphone users to stay safe from such smart tricks by scammers: Here are a few tips to avoid becoming a victim of online scams:

1. Be careful if you receive any unsolicited packages that contain merchandise.

2. Be sure to check the sender information. If the package does not include any return address or information, then avoid receiving the package.

3. Avoid scanning QR codes from any suspicious packages or unknown origins.

4. Lastly, if you have been tricked into a brushing scam, instantly change your account passwords and block your bank accounts.

