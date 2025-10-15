Smart lights for Diwali which you can control with mobile app

Diwali is just a few days away, which means many of you may have started decorating your home for parties and the festivities. Since Diwali is a festival of lights, there is no other better way to decorate your home, but with light that suits festive aesthetics, colourful LED strips, decorative lamps, or smart lights that can be customised directly via your phone or remote. This will help buyers to match the mood and vibe based on the occasion. Therefore, we have found 5 smart Diwali decoration lights from Amazon, to make your research hassle-free. Here are the top picks you can consider during the ongoing Amazon sale. Check out these smart lights with app support, which is perfect for this festive season.(Pexels)

Smart lights for Diwali, which you can control with a mobile app

GestoSmart RGB LED Strip Light: This is a smart LED multicolour strip light that comes with 16 million RGB colour options, dimmable control, dynamic modes, and music sync, which is perfect for this festive season. These lights can also be controlled via voice, and app control through Alexa and Google Assistant. It also features a built-in mic that enables the multicoloured lights to react to sound.

One94Store Smart RGB Neon LED Strip Light: This is another smart strip LED light that comes with remote and app control options. It offers features like music sync, flexible neon rope design, power Adapter support and more. Therefore, One94Store Smart RGB Neon LED Strip Light could come as a smart buy for Diwali.

Litehom Firework-Style Smart RGB LED Strip: To give your home a Diwali and party vibe, then this Firework-Style Smart RGB LED Strip should be on your list. It offers fireworks-style visuals, which can also be synced with music. It offers to switch between colours, adjust brightness, and change into multiple modes via remote control or app support.

Gesto 5V Ball Shape Serial String Light: Another smart Diwali decoration light to consider is Gesto 5V Ball Shape Serial String Light, which offers features like IP44 waterproof rating, 24-key remote control, app support, multi-colour function, scene setting, music mode, mic, light timer, and more, making it a perfect pick for the festive season.

Crompton Galaxy Strip Light: Lastly, we have the Crompton Galaxy Strip Light that is 5 meters long and has over 300 LED lights. It offers vibrant RGB lighting with 15 different colour options, adjustable brightness levels, and various lighting effects. All these features can be controlled via a remote control.