Soon, answer WhatsApp calls from your smartwatches. Here's what reports say

Published on Sep 01, 2022 01:44 PM IST

This feature is enabled by default on the messaging platform's beta version 2.22.19.11, and a wider roll out is expected soon, the reports said.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

According to reports, WhatsApp is testing a new feature which will allow its users to answer WhatsApp calls from smartwatches which support the Wear OS 3 software. This option is enabled by default on the messaging platform's beta version 2.22.19.11, the reports said.

How will this update work?

A screenshot has been shared by several users on Reddit. It shows that for an incoming WhatsApp call, the Meta-owned service's logo will be displayed on the smartwatch so that the user can differentiate between a regular call and the WhatsApp call. This logo will be visible under the contact details of the caller.

A receiver will have the option to take the call or reject it, as per reports.

Wider roll out soon

For now, the update has been rolled out only for Wear OS 3 supporting Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5. Also, according to some users, the WhatsApp logo does not come up when Galaxy 5 is paired with Google Pixel 6. It is, therefore, likely that the company may release an update for this in the coming days.

In the near future, WhatsApp may also release a stable update of the feature for all its users.

