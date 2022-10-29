Home / Technology / Soon, Google Chrome will allow users to snooze inactive tabs: Report

Soon, Google Chrome will allow users to snooze inactive tabs: Report

Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:46 AM IST

The Memory saver mode will hibernate tabs that users have not touched in a while, freezing valuable RAM, the Android Police report said. When this mode is active, users will see a needle gauge icon on the right-hand side of the address bar.

Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Google Chrome is working on a tool that will allow users to snooze inactive tabs. According to a report by Android Police, a user on Reddit spotted a new Performance page in the settings menu in Chrome's latest Canary build.

The build has toggles for a Memory Saver and Energy Saver mode.

Chrome users will see a pop-up when they revisit any snoozed tab. The pop-up will reveal how much RAM was freed for other tasks. Users can toggle OFF or ON the mode and can also define exceptions for websites which should never be snoozed, the report said.

The Battery Saver mode “turns off high refresh rate features (smooth scrolling), visual effects, and limits background activity at times when extending the battery life of your device is paramount..” the report further said.

The above changes are only appearing on Chrome Canary so far but they will ultimately be available across multiple platforms.

