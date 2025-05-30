Spending hours scrolling reels on Instagram? Here’s how to set limits and activate sleep mode to save time

Instagram attracts millions of users who often spend more time scrolling reels on the app than they realise. With many users struggling to keep their screen time in check, Instagram offers features designed to help manage and control usage. Two such tools are the daily time limit and Sleep Mode. These settings help users reduce distractions, stay focused, and maintain a better balance between their digital and offline lives. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to activate these features and help you keep track of your time. Instagram offers tools to help you manage screen time by setting limits and enabling sleep mode.(Unsplash)

How to Set a Daily Time Limit on Instagram

Many users find themselves scrolling through Instagram Reels and feeds for long periods without noticing how much time has passed. Setting a daily time limit can help avoid excessive use by sending reminders when users reach their set limit.

To set this limit:

Open the Instagram app and tap your profile picture located in the bottom right corner. Tap the menu icon, represented by three horizontal lines, in the top right corner. Choose 'Time Management' from the options. Tap on ‘Daily Time Limit.’ Select the desired time limit, which ranges from 15 minutes up to 2 hours.

After setting this, Instagram will alert you when you approach your daily usage limit, encouraging you to take a break.

How to Activate Sleep Mode on Instagram

Sleep Mode is designed to mute Instagram notifications during a set time frame. When turned on, this feature notifies friends that you are in Sleep Mode and pauses notifications to reduce interruptions.

To enable Sleep Mode:

Launch the Instagram app and tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top right to open the menu. Select 'Time Management,' then tap ‘Sleep Mode.’ Activate the toggle switch, set your preferred start and end times, and tap Save.

Once configured, Instagram will mute notifications automatically during the hours you specify, helping you focus or rest without disturbance.

By using these tools, users can better control their Instagram activity, reduce distractions, and create healthier digital habits.