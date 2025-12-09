Starlink’s satellite internet prices in India revealed with 30-day trial option - All details

Starlink, the satellite internet service led by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has officially announced its pricing for residential customers in India. The company has updated its website to list subscription costs as it moves to expand its operations across the country. Alongside pricing details, Starlink has also been actively recruiting staff to support its growing operations in India. Starlink has revealed the prices of its satellite internet plans in India, which include a 30-day trial period.(REUTERS File)

Starlink Monthly Subscription Price in India

The monthly subscription price for Starlink in India will be Rs. 8,600. This includes the hardware cost, which is valued at Rs. 34,000. Subscribers will receive unlimited data as part of the plan. In addition, the service comes with a 30-day trial period, which will allow new users to test the service before committing to a full subscription.

Hiring Efforts in India

To strengthen its operations, Starlink has listed several job openings at its Bengaluru office. Positions include Payments Manager, Accounting Manager, Senior Treasury Analyst, and Tax Manager. According to the company, these roles are part of a broader strategy to expand Starlink’s international footprint and support its commercial operations in India.

Plans for Earth Stations

Furthermore, reports suggest that Starlink is also likely to establish gateway earth stations in multiple Indian cities, including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida. These stations will function as relay points to maintain a stable connection between SpaceX satellites in orbit and the receivers on the ground.

Moreover, Starlink received a key license from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in July, valid for five years, to use its satellites for commercial services in the country. With licensing in place and infrastructure plans underway, Starlink is positioning itself to capture a significant share of India’s satellite internet market. The service aims to cater to both residential users and businesses seeking reliable internet connectivity in areas where traditional broadband options are limited.