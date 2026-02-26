Stay connected with your kids: 10 smartwatches for boys with SIM card slot
Latest smartwatches for boys feature GPS and SIM connectivity so you can stay connected with them wherever they are.
Our Picks
Best overall
Real time location
Video calling
Budget friendly
Affordable
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallBoat Wanderer Smart, Kids Watch, 2-Way Video & Phone Call, GPS Tracker, Emergency SOS, Geo Fencing, 4G Sim Compatible, Parental Controls,1.4" Display, Smart Watch for Boys Girls (Sunshine Yellow)View Details
₹5,999
Real time locationNoise Junior Explorer 2 Smart Watch for Kids with 4G SIM Compatible, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Geofencing, Real Time Location Monitoring via Google Maps, IP68, SOS Emergency Alerts (Frost Pop)View Details
₹5,999
Video callingsekyo 'Carepal Pro' 4G Kids Smart Watch | Video Call, Accurate & Live GPS Location |App Control, Family Chat, Games, Pedometer, Safe Zone Alert, SOS, Good Habit Coach | SmartWatch for Kids, Boys/GirlsView Details
Budget friendlyGameSir Kids Smartwatch for Boys & Girls, Men & Women, Sim Card Support, Location Tracker/GPS System, Music Player, Camera, Video,Notification, Alarm, Waterproof, Calling Smart Watch-BlackView Details
₹1,379
Noise Scout Kids smartwatch with Assisted GPS Tracking, 4G Video & Voice Calling, Parental Control, Long Battery, Habit Formation, in-Built Games, Buddy app for Parents (Ninja Green)View Details
₹4,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A good smartwatch for boys needs more than just a cool look, it should be durable, easy to use and packed with features that match their everyday routines. From tracking activity to offering intuitive controls for calls and messages, the right smartwatch can support both fun and fitness without confusion.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
Today’s kid-friendly smartwatches also include safety tools, health tracking and simple navigation that suit younger users. This list highlights the best smartwatches for boys that balance practical features, playful interactions and dependable performance for day-to-day use.
The boAt Wanderer Smart is a 4G-enabled kids smartwatch designed with safety and communication as top priorities. It features a 1.4-inch HD display, 2-way video and voice calling, GPS tracking, and geo-fencing alerts. Parents can monitor activity, approve contacts, and manage usage via parental controls. The 650mAh battery powers location tracking and connectivity, while the 2MP front camera enables video calls and quick photos. With IP68 resistance, it is built to handle splashes and dust, making it suitable for active children.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear video calling
Strong parental controls
Reason to avoid
Battery drains quickly for some users
Mixed long-term durability feedback
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its camera clarity, video calling quality, and reliable GPS tracking for safety. However, battery life and long-term functionality receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch for reliable 4G calling, GPS safety tracking, and strong parental controls.
REAL TIME LOCATION
2. Noise Junior Explorer 2 Smart Watch for Kids with 4G SIM Compatible, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Geofencing, Real Time Location Monitoring via Google Maps, IP68, SOS Emergency Alerts (Frost Pop)
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Noise Junior Explorer 2 is a 4G LTE kids’ smartwatch built around safety and communication. It supports two-way voice and video calling and offers real-time GPS location tracking via Google Maps. Geo-fencing alerts notify parents when children move outside safe zones. A habit-building smart scheduler encourages routines, while the Family Chat Hub keeps communication centralised. The IP68 rating adds durability for everyday use. While GPS accuracy and battery life are often praised, connectivity and value perception vary among users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Accurate live GPS tracking
Strong safety features including SOS
Reason to avoid
Mixed video call connectivity
Divided opinions on value
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the GPS accuracy, safety tools, and battery life. Some report smooth call connectivity, while others experience connection problems.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch for dependable GPS tracking and structured routines.
The Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G Kids Smart Watch focuses heavily on safety and parental monitoring. It enables HD video calls, voice chats, and live GPS tracking with route history via the Sekyo app. Parents can activate silent monitoring to access the camera remotely and listen through auto call-pickup if needed. Safe Zone alerts and a one-press SOS contact up to three trusted numbers, enhancing emergency response. With in-built games and a Good Habits Coach, it blends learning and entertainment with supervision.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced parental control options
Accurate live GPS tracking
Reason to avoid
Mixed battery life feedback
Reports of device malfunction
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its quality, GPS accuracy, and calling features. However, some report battery drain and functionality issues over time.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch for enhanced parental monitoring and advanced safety controls.
The GameSir Kids Smartwatch offers SIM card support (excluding BSNL and Jio), real-time GPS tracking, geo-fencing, and two-way calling. It includes gaming and learning apps, remote monitoring, DND mode, and a flashlight. Designed as both a safety tool and entertainment device, it features long battery claims of up to seven days depending on usage. While it includes multiple rich features, customer feedback on performance, connectivity, and battery reliability is inconsistent.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Attractive design
Strong feature list
Reason to avoid
Mixed performance reliability
Connectivity complaints
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers like the design and educational features. However, many report connectivity problems and inconsistent performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch if you want a feature-rich option with SIM-based calling and GPS tracking.
The Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch combines assisted GPS tracking with 4G video and voice calling. Parents can monitor real-time location updates every three minutes and receive safe zone alerts within a 500-metre radius. It includes habit reminders, parental-approved contacts, and built-in games for engagement. While its design and safety features are praised, several users report issues with battery life, GPS accuracy, and long-term durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good design and build
Real-time tracking feature
Reason to avoid
Battery drains quickly for some
GPS accuracy concerns
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its look and safety features, but many report battery and functionality issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch for frequent location updates and controlled communication features.
The Noise Junior Champ 3 is a Bluetooth-based smartwatch designed primarily for learning and habit building rather than GPS tracking. It features a 3-in-1 customisable look with switchable bumpers. The in-built Learning Hub includes quizzes and flashcards, while School Mode and Exam Mode reduce distractions. It encourages routine formation through a habit scheduler. Without GPS or SIM support, it focuses more on education and discipline than location monitoring.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong educational features
Customisable design
Reason to avoid
No GPS tracking
No SIM calling support
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its meaningful routine features, look, and battery life, considering it a great choice for younger children.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch for learning-focused features without needing GPS or SIM connectivity.
The PunnkFunnk Q15 2G Smartwatch offers calling, selfie camera, games, MP3 player, pedometer, and IP67 water resistance. It supports 2G SIM cards (excluding Jio and BSNL) and can store over 10,000 HD photos. Designed for children aged 4–15, it focuses on entertainment and basic communication rather than advanced GPS tracking. Battery life ranges from three to seven days depending on use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multi-functional entertainment features
Suitable gift option
Reason to avoid
SIM connectivity issues
Mixed functionality feedback
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it a good gift option and appreciate call quality. However, SIM compatibility and battery consistency receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch for basic calling and entertainment features for younger children.
The MI ID116 Plus is a fitness-focused smartwatch compatible with Android and iOS devices. It offers heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, multiple sports modes, and notification alerts. With IP68 water resistance and a lightweight design, it suits daily wear and gym activities. Unlike SIM-based watches, it relies on Bluetooth pairing with smartphones.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide health tracking features
Lightweight and affordable
Reason to avoid
No SIM calling
Limited advanced smart features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate its fitness tracking features and waterproof build for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch for affordable health and fitness tracking.
The WatchOut Next-Gen+ Smart Watch is designed for children aged 3–13 and supports SIM-based calling with GPS tracking. It features real-time location tracking, SOS alerts, heart rate monitoring, fever alerts, and games. Built for safety and communication, it allows smooth calling and location sharing. While many customers praise GPS performance in open areas, functionality and battery reliability receive mixed reviews.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Accurate GPS in open areas
Strong safety features
Reason to avoid
Battery drain issues
Mixed reliability reports
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate safety features and GPS tracking. However, some report device stoppage and battery drain problems.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch for SIM-based communication and real-time GPS tracking.
The Fastrack Volt S1 is a lifestyle-focused smartwatch with a 1.83-inch display, Bluetooth calling, and 100+ sports modes. It supports heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking with IP68 water resistance. Designed for youth and everyday users, it includes in-built games and up to five days of battery life. While praised for its stylish design and features, display clarity and battery life feedback are mixed.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish and feature-rich
Multiple sports modes
Reason to avoid
Mixed battery performance
Connectivity inconsistencies
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its premium look and features but report mixed experiences with display clarity, connectivity, and battery life.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this watch for style, sports tracking, and Bluetooth calling features.
Factors to consider before buying a smartwatch for boys
- Durability: Strong build quality and water resistance help withstand everyday use and rough wear.
- Battery life: Longer battery life keeps the watch running through school days and playtime.
- Fitness tracking: Steps, activity alerts and basic health metrics encourage movement and fun challenges.
- Safety features: GPS tracking, SOS buttons or parent-controlled settings add confidence for both kids and parents.
- Usability: Simple interfaces and kid-friendly menus make the smartwatch easy to operate.
Should a boy’s smartwatch focus more on safety or features?
A balanced smartwatch includes both safety tools like GPS tracking and SOS alerts are important, but fun features, activity badges and easy navigation make the device genuinely engaging for boys.
Do smartwatches for boys need GPS support?
GPS adds value by helping parents monitor location when outdoors or in unfamiliar places, especially during sports or travel.
Are more features always better?
Not necessarily. Too many complex features can overwhelm younger users, so a watch that keeps essential fitness, messaging and safety controls easy to access works best.
Top 3 features of best smartwatches for boys
|Smartwatches
|GPS
|Calling
|Best For
|Boat Wanderer Smart
|Yes
|Video & Voice
|Safety-focused 4G kids watch
|Noise Junior Explorer 2
|Yes (Google Maps)
|Video & Voice
|Accurate GPS & habit tracking
|Sekyo Carepal Pro
|Yes (Live GPS + History)
|Video & Voice
|Advanced parental monitoring
|GameSir Kids Smartwatch
|Yes
|Voice Calling
|Feature-rich SIM watch
|Noise Scout Kids
|Assisted GPS
|Video & Voice
|Frequent location updates
|Noise Junior Champ 3
|No
|No
|Learning & habit building
|PunnkFunnk Q15
|No
|Voice Calling
|Basic calling + entertainment
|MI ID116 Plus
|No (Phone-based tracking)
|No
|Fitness & health tracking
|WatchOut Next-Gen+
|Yes
|Video & Voice
|SIM + GPS safety watch
|Fastrack Volt S1
|No
|Bluetooth Calling
|Lifestyle & sports tracking
Similar articles for you
Best smartwatches for boys in 2025: 10 elegant watches with GPS, fitness tracker, water resistance and more
Best branded smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling, sports modes, Fitness tracking and more
Stop trusting your smartwatch stress score right now, new research says it often gets your mood completely wrong
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review: Budget rugged smartwatch that outshines its price
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More