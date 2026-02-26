Edit Profile
    Stay connected with your kids: 10 smartwatches for boys with SIM card slot

    Latest smartwatches for boys feature GPS and SIM connectivity so you can stay connected with them wherever they are.

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 2:00 PM IST
    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Real time location

    Video calling

    Budget friendly

    Affordable

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    Boat Wanderer Smart, Kids Watch, 2-Way Video & Phone Call, GPS Tracker, Emergency SOS, Geo Fencing, 4G Sim Compatible, Parental Controls,1.4" Display, Smart Watch for Boys Girls (Sunshine Yellow)View Details...

    ₹5,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Real time location

    Noise Junior Explorer 2 Smart Watch for Kids with 4G SIM Compatible, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Geofencing, Real Time Location Monitoring via Google Maps, IP68, SOS Emergency Alerts (Frost Pop)View Details...

    ₹5,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Video calling

    sekyo 'Carepal Pro' 4G Kids Smart Watch | Video Call, Accurate & Live GPS Location |App Control, Family Chat, Games, Pedometer, Safe Zone Alert, SOS, Good Habit Coach | SmartWatch for Kids, Boys/GirlsView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Budget friendly

    GameSir Kids Smartwatch for Boys & Girls, Men & Women, Sim Card Support, Location Tracker/GPS System, Music Player, Camera, Video,Notification, Alarm, Waterproof, Calling Smart Watch-BlackView Details...

    ₹1,379

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Noise Scout Kids smartwatch with Assisted GPS Tracking, 4G Video & Voice Calling, Parental Control, Long Battery, Habit Formation, in-Built Games, Buddy app for Parents (Ninja Green)View Details...

    ₹4,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    A good smartwatch for boys needs more than just a cool look, it should be durable, easy to use and packed with features that match their everyday routines. From tracking activity to offering intuitive controls for calls and messages, the right smartwatch can support both fun and fitness without confusion.

    Keep your kids safe with these smartwatches for buys
    Keep your kids safe with these smartwatches for buys
    By Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Today’s kid-friendly smartwatches also include safety tools, health tracking and simple navigation that suit younger users. This list highlights the best smartwatches for boys that balance practical features, playful interactions and dependable performance for day-to-day use.

    The boAt Wanderer Smart is a 4G-enabled kids smartwatch designed with safety and communication as top priorities. It features a 1.4-inch HD display, 2-way video and voice calling, GPS tracking, and geo-fencing alerts. Parents can monitor activity, approve contacts, and manage usage via parental controls. The 650mAh battery powers location tracking and connectivity, while the 2MP front camera enables video calls and quick photos. With IP68 resistance, it is built to handle splashes and dust, making it suitable for active children.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.4″ HD
    Connectivity
    4G + Wi-Fi
    Camera
    2MP
    Battery
    650mAh
    Safety
    GPS, Geo-fencing, SOS

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Clear video calling

    ...

    Strong parental controls

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Battery drains quickly for some users

    ...

    Mixed long-term durability feedback

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its camera clarity, video calling quality, and reliable GPS tracking for safety. However, battery life and long-term functionality receive mixed feedback.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch for reliable 4G calling, GPS safety tracking, and strong parental controls.

    REAL TIME LOCATION

    2. Noise Junior Explorer 2 Smart Watch for Kids with 4G SIM Compatible, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Geofencing, Real Time Location Monitoring via Google Maps, IP68, SOS Emergency Alerts (Frost Pop)

    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The Noise Junior Explorer 2 is a 4G LTE kids’ smartwatch built around safety and communication. It supports two-way voice and video calling and offers real-time GPS location tracking via Google Maps. Geo-fencing alerts notify parents when children move outside safe zones. A habit-building smart scheduler encourages routines, while the Family Chat Hub keeps communication centralised. The IP68 rating adds durability for everyday use. While GPS accuracy and battery life are often praised, connectivity and value perception vary among users.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    4G LTE
    GPS
    Built-in with Google Maps
    Features
    Geo-fencing, SOS, Scheduler
    Protection
    IP68
    Calling
    Two-way video & voice

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Accurate live GPS tracking

    ...

    Strong safety features including SOS

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed video call connectivity

    ...

    Divided opinions on value

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the GPS accuracy, safety tools, and battery life. Some report smooth call connectivity, while others experience connection problems.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch for dependable GPS tracking and structured routines.

    The Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G Kids Smart Watch focuses heavily on safety and parental monitoring. It enables HD video calls, voice chats, and live GPS tracking with route history via the Sekyo app. Parents can activate silent monitoring to access the camera remotely and listen through auto call-pickup if needed. Safe Zone alerts and a one-press SOS contact up to three trusted numbers, enhancing emergency response. With in-built games and a Good Habits Coach, it blends learning and entertainment with supervision.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    4G
    Features
    Live GPS, SOS, Safe Zone Alerts
    Monitoring
    Remote camera & call pickup
    Extras
    Games, Pedometer, Habit Coach

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Advanced parental control options

    ...

    Accurate live GPS tracking

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed battery life feedback

    ...

    Reports of device malfunction

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its quality, GPS accuracy, and calling features. However, some report battery drain and functionality issues over time.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch for enhanced parental monitoring and advanced safety controls.

    The GameSir Kids Smartwatch offers SIM card support (excluding BSNL and Jio), real-time GPS tracking, geo-fencing, and two-way calling. It includes gaming and learning apps, remote monitoring, DND mode, and a flashlight. Designed as both a safety tool and entertainment device, it features long battery claims of up to seven days depending on usage. While it includes multiple rich features, customer feedback on performance, connectivity, and battery reliability is inconsistent.

    Specifications

    SIM Support
    Nano SIM (except BSNL & Jio)
    Features
    GPS, Geo-fencing, SOS, Remote Monitoring
    Extras
    Games, Weather, Flashlight
    Battery
    Up to 7 days

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Attractive design

    ...

    Strong feature list

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed performance reliability

    ...

    Connectivity complaints

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Customers like the design and educational features. However, many report connectivity problems and inconsistent performance.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch if you want a feature-rich option with SIM-based calling and GPS tracking.

    The Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch combines assisted GPS tracking with 4G video and voice calling. Parents can monitor real-time location updates every three minutes and receive safe zone alerts within a 500-metre radius. It includes habit reminders, parental-approved contacts, and built-in games for engagement. While its design and safety features are praised, several users report issues with battery life, GPS accuracy, and long-term durability.

    Specifications

    Battery
    680mAh
    Connectivity
    4G, Bluetooth
    Tracking
    Assisted GPS
    Features
    SOS, Safe Zones, Habit Reminders

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good design and build

    ...

    Real-time tracking feature

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Battery drains quickly for some

    ...

    GPS accuracy concerns

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its look and safety features, but many report battery and functionality issues.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch for frequent location updates and controlled communication features.

    The Noise Junior Champ 3 is a Bluetooth-based smartwatch designed primarily for learning and habit building rather than GPS tracking. It features a 3-in-1 customisable look with switchable bumpers. The in-built Learning Hub includes quizzes and flashcards, while School Mode and Exam Mode reduce distractions. It encourages routine formation through a habit scheduler. Without GPS or SIM support, it focuses more on education and discipline than location monitoring.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    GPS
    No
    Features
    Learning Hub, Habit Builder, School Mode
    Customisation
    2 Switchable Bumpers

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong educational features

    ...

    Customisable design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No GPS tracking

    ...

    No SIM calling support

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise its meaningful routine features, look, and battery life, considering it a great choice for younger children.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch for learning-focused features without needing GPS or SIM connectivity.

    The PunnkFunnk Q15 2G Smartwatch offers calling, selfie camera, games, MP3 player, pedometer, and IP67 water resistance. It supports 2G SIM cards (excluding Jio and BSNL) and can store over 10,000 HD photos. Designed for children aged 4–15, it focuses on entertainment and basic communication rather than advanced GPS tracking. Battery life ranges from three to seven days depending on use.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.44″ HD Touchscreen
    Connectivity
    2G SIM (No Jio/BSNL)
    Features
    Camera, Games, MP3, Pedometer
    Battery
    3–7 days
    Protection
    IP67

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Multi-functional entertainment features

    ...

    Suitable gift option

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    SIM connectivity issues

    ...

    Mixed functionality feedback

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find it a good gift option and appreciate call quality. However, SIM compatibility and battery consistency receive mixed feedback.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch for basic calling and entertainment features for younger children.

    The MI ID116 Plus is a fitness-focused smartwatch compatible with Android and iOS devices. It offers heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, multiple sports modes, and notification alerts. With IP68 water resistance and a lightweight design, it suits daily wear and gym activities. Unlike SIM-based watches, it relies on Bluetooth pairing with smartphones.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Features
    Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep Monitor
    Sports Modes
    8
    Protection
    IP68 Waterproof

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Wide health tracking features

    ...

    Lightweight and affordable

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No SIM calling

    ...

    Limited advanced smart features

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers generally appreciate its fitness tracking features and waterproof build for everyday use.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch for affordable health and fitness tracking.

    The WatchOut Next-Gen+ Smart Watch is designed for children aged 3–13 and supports SIM-based calling with GPS tracking. It features real-time location tracking, SOS alerts, heart rate monitoring, fever alerts, and games. Built for safety and communication, it allows smooth calling and location sharing. While many customers praise GPS performance in open areas, functionality and battery reliability receive mixed reviews.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    SIM Slot (5G-ready branding)
    Features
    GPS, SOS, Heart Rate, Fever Alert
    Calling
    Video & Voice
    Age Range
    3–13

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Accurate GPS in open areas

    ...

    Strong safety features

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Battery drain issues

    ...

    Mixed reliability reports

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate safety features and GPS tracking. However, some report device stoppage and battery drain problems.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch for SIM-based communication and real-time GPS tracking.

    The Fastrack Volt S1 is a lifestyle-focused smartwatch with a 1.83-inch display, Bluetooth calling, and 100+ sports modes. It supports heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking with IP68 water resistance. Designed for youth and everyday users, it includes in-built games and up to five days of battery life. While praised for its stylish design and features, display clarity and battery life feedback are mixed.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.83″
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth Calling
    Sports Modes
    100+
    Health Tracking
    HR, SpO2, Sleep
    Protection
    IP68

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Stylish and feature-rich

    ...

    Multiple sports modes

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed battery performance

    ...

    Connectivity inconsistencies

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its premium look and features but report mixed experiences with display clarity, connectivity, and battery life.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this watch for style, sports tracking, and Bluetooth calling features.

    Factors to consider before buying a smartwatch for boys

    • Durability: Strong build quality and water resistance help withstand everyday use and rough wear.
    • Battery life: Longer battery life keeps the watch running through school days and playtime.
    • Fitness tracking: Steps, activity alerts and basic health metrics encourage movement and fun challenges.
    • Safety features: GPS tracking, SOS buttons or parent-controlled settings add confidence for both kids and parents.
    • Usability: Simple interfaces and kid-friendly menus make the smartwatch easy to operate.

    Should a boy’s smartwatch focus more on safety or features?

    A balanced smartwatch includes both safety tools like GPS tracking and SOS alerts are important, but fun features, activity badges and easy navigation make the device genuinely engaging for boys.

    Do smartwatches for boys need GPS support?

    GPS adds value by helping parents monitor location when outdoors or in unfamiliar places, especially during sports or travel.

    Are more features always better?

    Not necessarily. Too many complex features can overwhelm younger users, so a watch that keeps essential fitness, messaging and safety controls easy to access works best.

    Top 3 features of best smartwatches for boys

    SmartwatchesGPSCallingBest For
    Boat Wanderer SmartYesVideo & VoiceSafety-focused 4G kids watch
    Noise Junior Explorer 2Yes (Google Maps)Video & VoiceAccurate GPS & habit tracking
    Sekyo Carepal ProYes (Live GPS + History)Video & VoiceAdvanced parental monitoring
    GameSir Kids SmartwatchYesVoice CallingFeature-rich SIM watch
    Noise Scout KidsAssisted GPSVideo & VoiceFrequent location updates
    Noise Junior Champ 3NoNoLearning & habit building
    PunnkFunnk Q15NoVoice CallingBasic calling + entertainment
    MI ID116 PlusNo (Phone-based tracking)NoFitness & health tracking
    WatchOut Next-Gen+YesVideo & VoiceSIM + GPS safety watch
    Fastrack Volt S1NoBluetooth CallingLifestyle & sports tracking

    FAQs
    Yes — most are designed with low-power sensors and kid-friendly build quality that suit daily use.
    Yes, many models include step counting, activity goals and simple fitness tracking tools.
    Some models offer Bluetooth calling or paired messaging features; check compatibility with your device before buying.
    Yes, parental controls help manage who the child can contact and add peace of mind.
    Many include playful watch faces and light games to make daily use enjoyable without being distracting.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

