Still using a Full HD monitor? This 4K upgrade might change your entire setup
These 4K monitors from brands like Dell, LG and Samsung offer sharper visuals, better workspace and improved clarity for work, editing and entertainment setups.
Our Picks
Best overall
Smart monitor
Budget friendly
Value for money
Curved monitor
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLG 43" Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White)View Details
Smart monitorSamsung 43"(1.08m) 4K M7 Vision AI Smart Monitor | UHD 3840 x 2160 | Smart TV Experience with AI Picture & Sound|Type-C|Apple AirPlay|Gaming Bar|Remote|Speakers|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS43FM700UWXXL|BlackView Details
₹31,799
BenQ EW2790U 27” 4K UHD 3840x2160 Entertainment Monitor with 95% P3| AI Contrast| 5Wx2 treVolo Speakers| USB Type-C (65W PD)| 3xHDMI|USB Hub| Ergonomic Design|Display Pilot 2| Eye-Care (White)View Details
₹29,498
Dell S2725QS 27"/68.58 cm 4K Monitor|Titan Grey|IPS 120Hz |350 cd/m2 | 4 ms, Contrast 1,500:1| Tilt, Height, Pivot & Swivel Adjustable|Ports: 2X HDMI| 2 * 5W Speakers|99% SRGB |AMD Freesync PremiumView Details
₹28,099
acer CB272K 27 Inch UHD 4K 3840 X 2160 Pixels IPS Backlit LED LCD Monitor I HDR 10, Delta E<1, 350 Nits, 99% sRGB I Height Adjustable, Tilt & Pivot I 2 x HDMI, 1 x DP, Eye Safe Certified I SpeakersView Details
₹17,735
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
That moment when your screen starts feeling cramped while multitasking or editing is hard to ignore. Whether you are working with spreadsheets, timelines or creative tools, limited screen space can slow things down more than expected.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
This is where 4K monitors step in as a meaningful upgrade. They offer significantly sharper visuals and a more usable screen area, making everything from text clarity to detailed editing much smoother. Brands like Dell, LG and Samsung now offer reliable options across different price ranges, making it easier to find a monitor that fits both your workflow and budget.
This 43-inch LG UltraFine Smart Monitor combines a large 4K IPS display with built-in smart TV features via webOS, making it ideal for both productivity and entertainment. The IPS panel ensures wide viewing angles and consistent colour accuracy, while HDR10 support improves contrast and highlights. It includes USB Type-C with 65W power delivery, allowing laptop charging with a single cable. Wireless connectivity with AirPlay 2 adds convenience, and dual 10W speakers provide decent built-in audio. Its large screen is particularly useful for multitasking, though brightness may feel limited in well-lit rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large screen for multitasking
Built-in smart TV features
Reason to avoid
Average brightness
Reports of screen durability issues
What are buyers saying?
Buyers praise picture clarity and value, though some mention brightness limitations and occasional quality control concerns.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for a hybrid monitor and smart TV experience with a large display.
SMART MONITOR
2. Samsung 43"(1.08m) 4K M7 Vision AI Smart Monitor | UHD 3840 x 2160 | Smart TV Experience with AI Picture & Sound|Type-C|Apple AirPlay|Gaming Bar|Remote|Speakers|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS43FM700UWXXL|Black
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Samsung’s 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor offers a TV-like experience with AI-enhanced picture and sound, making it a versatile choice for work and entertainment. It supports HDR10, 1 billion colours, and a high contrast ratio for vibrant visuals. Features like SmartThings, AirPlay, and built-in voice assistants improve usability, while USB-C with 65W charging simplifies connectivity. The Gaming Bar and Multi View features make it suitable for multitasking and casual gaming. With built-in speakers and wireless connectivity, it eliminates the need for additional devices in many setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Feature-rich smart ecosystem
Good contrast and colour depth
Reason to avoid
Mixed feedback on sound
Occasional software glitches
What are buyers saying?
Users highlight excellent colours and versatility, though some report inconsistent performance and audio issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for an all-in-one smart monitor with strong connectivity and AI features.
The BenQ EW2790U is a 27-inch 4K entertainment monitor designed for immersive viewing with 95% DCI-P3 colour coverage and HDR400 certification. Its HDRi technology dynamically adjusts brightness and contrast for comfortable viewing. The built-in treVolo speakers deliver surprisingly strong audio for a monitor, making it suitable for films and casual gaming. USB-C with 65W power delivery adds convenience for laptop users. With multiple HDMI ports and versatile colour modes, it balances productivity and entertainment effectively.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent colour accuracy
Strong built-in speakers
Reason to avoid
Standard 60 Hz refresh rate
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate colour accuracy, audio quality, and build, especially for media consumption.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for high-quality visuals and better-than-average monitor audio.
The Dell S2725QS offers a sharp 27-inch 4K IPS display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for both work and casual gaming. It features ComfortView Plus to reduce blue light without affecting colours, along with 99% sRGB coverage for accurate visuals. AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth motion, while ergonomic adjustments improve usability. The slim bezel design enhances aesthetics, and built-in speakers provide basic audio support. It is a well-balanced monitor for productivity, coding, and multimedia usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth 120 Hz performance
Excellent ergonomics
Reason to avoid
Average speakers
No USB-C
What are buyers saying?
Users highlight smooth performance and sharp clarity, especially for work and multitasking.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for a smooth 4K experience with strong ergonomics.
The Acer CB272K delivers a 27-inch 4K IPS display with excellent colour accuracy thanks to Delta E<1 calibration and 99% sRGB coverage. HDR10 support improves contrast, while AMD FreeSync reduces screen tearing during gaming. The fully adjustable ergonomic stand allows height, tilt, pivot, and swivel adjustments. Eye-care features like BlueLightShield and flicker reduction make it suitable for long working hours. It is ideal for professionals seeking accurate colours at a competitive price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent colour accuracy
Fully adjustable stand
Reason to avoid
Occasional reliability issues
Basic speakers
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate colour accuracy and value, though some report power-related issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for accurate colours and ergonomic flexibility.
The LG 27US500 is a 27-inch 4K IPS monitor designed for content creators and general users. It offers HDR10 support and up to 90% DCI-P3 colour coverage, delivering vibrant visuals and good contrast. The 3-side borderless design enhances immersion, while on-screen control simplifies multitasking. Flicker Safe and Reader Mode improve eye comfort. It is a budget-friendly option in LG’s 4K lineup, though the stand stability may not feel premium.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good colour performance
Clean minimal design
Reason to avoid
Wobbly stand
Mixed reliability feedback
What are buyers saying?
Users like the sharp visuals but mention stability and occasional functionality issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for affordable 4K clarity with decent colour coverage.
The ViewSonic VA2708-4K-MHD offers a 27-inch 4K IPS display with HDR10 support and 104% sRGB colour coverage. Its SuperClear IPS panel ensures consistent colours from wide angles, making it suitable for design work and media consumption. Eye ProTech+ reduces strain during extended usage. With multiple connectivity options and a frameless design, it fits modern workspaces well. Built-in speakers are basic but usable for everyday tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong colour reproduction
Good value for money
Reason to avoid
Basic audio
Mixed reliability
What are buyers saying?
Buyers highlight vivid colours and sharp detail, though some report inconsistent performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for affordable 4K with strong colour output.
The Lenovo L32p-30 is a large 31.5-inch 4K IPS monitor offering excellent workspace expansion and multitasking capabilities. It features 90% DCI-P3 colour coverage, USB-C with up to 75W power delivery, and multiple USB ports for connectivity. AMD FreeSync ensures smoother visuals, while TÜV-certified eye care reduces strain. Its slim design and near-edgeless display enhance aesthetics, making it ideal for professionals and home offices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large workspace
Strong USB-C connectivity
Reason to avoid
Mixed speaker quality
Occasional port issues
What are buyers saying?
Users appreciate screen size and productivity features, though some report connectivity inconsistencies.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for a large, productivity-focused 4K display.
The Acer Nitro ED343CUR is a 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and UWQHD resolution. Its 200 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time deliver ultra-smooth gameplay, supported by AMD FreeSync Premium. HDR10 and wide colour coverage enhance visual quality, while the 1000R curvature improves immersion. It is ideal for gaming and cinematic viewing, though built-in speakers are not its strong point.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extremely smooth gameplay
Immersive ultrawide design
Reason to avoid
Weak speakers
Not true 4K
What are buyers saying?
Gamers praise the smoothness and immersive experience, though sound quality is criticised.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for high-refresh ultrawide gaming performance.
The MSI Modern MD271UL is a 27-inch 4K IPS monitor designed for creative professionals, offering 99% DCI-P3 and 139% sRGB colour coverage. It supports USB-C with 65W power delivery and includes eye-care features certified by TÜV Rheinland. The minimalist design and slim bezels suit modern workspaces, while its anti-glare panel ensures comfortable viewing. It is ideal for photo and video editing, though performance consistency varies based on user feedback.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent colour gamut
Clean modern design
Reason to avoid
Mixed reliability
Standard refresh rate
What are buyers saying?
Users praise colour quality and design, though some report functionality issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for colour-accurate creative work.
Factors to consider when buying a 4k monitor
- IPS, VA or OLED panels offer different levels of colour accuracy, contrast and viewing angles.
- 4K resolution provides sharper visuals, which is useful for editing, design and detailed work.
- Higher refresh rates can improve smoothness, especially for gaming or fast-moving visuals.
- Important for creative work like photo editing and video production.
- Ports like HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C improve compatibility with different devices.
Who should consider upgrading to a 4K monitor?
Users who work with detailed content, multitask frequently or want sharper visuals can benefit from this upgrade. It is especially useful for professionals handling editing, design or large datasets on a daily basis.
Is a 4K monitor useful for everyday work?
Yes, it improves text clarity and provides more screen space, making tasks like browsing, document work and multitasking more comfortable and efficient over long hours.
Do you need powerful hardware to run a 4K monitor?
While basic usage works on most modern systems, tasks like gaming or heavy editing may require a more capable graphics setup to fully utilise the higher resolution.
Top 3 features of best 4k monitors
|4k monitor
|Size
|Resolution
|Panel Type
|LG 43SQ700
|43″
|4K UHD
|IPS
|Samsung M7
|43″
|4K UHD
|VA
|BenQ EW2790U
|27″
|4K UHD
|IPS
|Dell S2725QS
|27″
|4K UHD
|IPS
|Acer CB272K
|27″
|4K UHD
|IPS
|LG 27US500
|27″
|4K UHD
|IPS
|ViewSonic VA2708
|27″
|4K UHD
|IPS
|Lenovo L32p-30
|31.5″
|4K UHD
|IPS
|Acer Nitro ED343CUR
|34″
|UWQHD
|VA Curved
|MSI MD271UL
|27″
|4K UHD
|IPS
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More