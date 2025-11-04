Studio Ghibli and Japan’s publishers warn OpenAI over use of their creative works in AI models

A group representing several major Japanese content creators, including Studio Ghibli, has asked OpenAI to stop using their copyrighted content for training artificial intelligence systems. The request came from the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), which sent a formal letter to OpenAI last week, according to a report by TechCrunch. Studio Ghibli and other Japanese creators challenge OpenAI over using their copyrighted works to train AI models.(REUTERS)

CODA Raises Copyright Concerns

CODA, which represents publishers and studios in Japan, stated that OpenAI’s image and video tools appear to replicate creative works without consent. The group said that under Japan’s copyright law, using copyrighted content for AI training requires prior permission, and there is no provision that allows avoiding liability through later objections.

Studio Ghibli, known globally for films such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor, Totoro and Howl's Moving Castle, has seen its animation style frequently reproduced by AI-generated media. When OpenAI’s image tool was released in March, users created images mimicking the Ghibli art style, including stylised portraits of themselves, pets, and other visuals. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also joined in by setting a Ghibli-style avatar as his profile image on X.

With the growing use of OpenAI’s video generator, Sora, CODA has raised new concerns. The organisation argued that, when AI tools produce outputs that closely resemble specific copyrighted works, the training process itself could be considered an act of replication and thus fall under copyright protection in Japan.

In contrast, legal interpretations in the United States differ. A recent court ruling involving AI company Anthropic determined that while the company did not violate copyright law by using protected books for training, it did face penalties for unauthorised copying of those books.

OpenAI Adds New Video Features

Meanwhile, OpenAI continues to expand its video generation features through the Sora app. Last week, the company added a “character cameos” feature, which allows users to create and reuse avatars for AI-generated videos. These avatars can be personal or shared publicly. Other new additions include the ability to stitch clips together and leaderboards that highlight the top videos and cameos.

OpenAI clarified that users can control how their characters are shared and tagged. However, it remains unclear how Sora differentiates between real and AI-generated personas. The update follows a trademark lawsuit filed by celebrity platform Cameo, which accused OpenAI of misusing the term “cameo” in its app features.