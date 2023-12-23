Study reveals ‘most unwanted apps’ of 2023. The leader is…

In 2023, most social media network users across the globe wanted to delete Instagram from their phones, a study has found. Additionally, the study, conducted by TRG Datacenters, found that most US-specific users too did not want to be on the Meta-owned platform. FILE PHOTO: Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

According to the data, the average searches per month with the phrase ‘how to delete (my) Instagram account’ stood at 1,020,000 globally. This translates to 12,500 individuals per every 100,000 people worldwide. Similarly, in the United States, the phrase ‘How to delete (my) Instagram account’ had 214,000 average monthly searches, and was searched by more than 60 individuals out of every 1000 people.

Why most people want to remove Instagram?

As per the report, this is because some of the additions made to the platform over the years, have ‘changed the original photo-sharing purpose of the app.’ Instagram has also ‘increasingly become a place for influencers to make a career, meaning many people’s feeds include #ad’s which could be seen as affecting the user experience,’ the report noted.

The study, however, added that the social network still has more than 2 billion people using it worldwide, though it cautioned that if millions continue to seek deletion of their accounts, this could potentially alter Instagram's landscape ‘within a year.’

Which other apps people want to remove?

Globally, Snapchat came second, with almost 128,500 users seeking deletion of their handles. Twitter, now called X, was third, followed by Telegram, and Facebook, another Meta-owned app, came fifth. TikTok, YouTube, WhatsApp (also Meta's), and WeChat, in that order, were next.

In the US, meanwhile, Facebook was second, followed by X (Twitter), TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, YouTube, WhatsApp, and WeChat.