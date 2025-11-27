Submitted your SIR form? How to check if details have been uploaded on ECI portal

If you recently submitted your Enumeration Form for SIR to your Booth Level Officer or through the online portal, you can easily verify whether your details have been digitised by the Election Commission of India. The ECI website now allows voters to check the upload status of their form using a simple login process. Here is a clear guide to help you confirm whether your BLO has uploaded your information. Voters show the enumeration forms given by a Booth Level Officer during the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.(@ECISVEEP)

How to check if your BLO has uploaded your Enumeration Form

Step 1: Visit the official website

• Open your browser and go to voters.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Enumeration Form page

• On the homepage, click on Fill Enumeration Form

Step 3: Sign up if you are a new user

• Select Sign Up

• Enter your mobile number, optional email, and the captcha

• Complete the registration process

Step 4: Log in if you are already registered

• Click Login

• Enter your mobile number and captcha

• Select Request OTP

• Enter the OTP and verify

Step 5: Return to the Enumeration Form section

• After logging in, your name will appear at the top

• Click on Fill Enumeration Form again

Step 6: Enter your EPIC number

• Type your EPIC or voter card number in the designated box

Step 7: Search for your form

• Click the Search button to view the status

How to understand the result

Step 8: If your form is uploaded

• You will see a message stating: Your form has already been submitted with mobile number XXXXX

• This confirms that your BLO has uploaded your details

Step 9: If your form is not uploaded

• No confirmation message will appear

• A fresh enumeration form page may open instead

Step 10: If the details displayed seem incorrect

• If an unfamiliar mobile number appears or the system shows submitted when you have not submitted, contact your BLO without delay

The Election Commission has set 4 December as the final date for BLOs to finish uploading forms. If your status has not appeared yet, give it some time, as BLOs across constituencies are managing a heavy workload. If you face any confusion, note the exact message on the website and share it with your BLO for quicker assistance.