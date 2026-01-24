These all in one WiFi printers are perfect for my cable-free work setup

I love keeping my work setup cable-free for a minimal and modern look, but now I need to add a printer to the mix. That’s why I shortlisted a few Wi-Fi-enabled all-in-one printers from best-selling brands. These options include printers that can handle printing, scanning and photocopying without needing any cables. One printer that handles everyday printing, scanning and copying with ease. From documents and assignments to bills and occasional photos, they are designed for everyday tasks. If you are looking for a printer that fits perfectly into a clean, cable-free setup like mine, these options should fit right in.

Canon's PIXMA E470 operates continuously on standard power with low energy consumption at 10W during printing and just 0.2W when off. The compact inkjet design supports WiFi connectivity alongside USB for versatile setup across Windows, Mac, and mobile devices through the Canon PRINT app. It handles print, scan, and copy functions with 4800x600 dpi resolution, 8 ipm monochrome and 4 ipm colour speeds. Compatible with PG-47 black and CL-57s colour cartridges, it processes A4, legal, envelopes up to 275 GSM thickness 60-sheet tray. Borderless printing and PictBridge enhance photo capabilities for home document needs.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Resolution 4800x600 dpi Connectivity WiFi, USB Speed 8 ipm B&W / 4 ipm Color Ink PG-47 Black, CL-57s Color Reasons to buy Affordable ink cartridges. Wireless mobile printing support. Reason to avoid No duplex printing. Basic paper handling capacity.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate easy setup and print quality for home use. However, WiFi connectivity and long-term functionality receive mixed feedback. Why choose this product? Choose it for cost-effective inkjet printing with WiFi versatility, ideal for home documents and occasional photos.

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer |Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Home/Office

HP Smart Tank 589 draws 10-15W during operation from a standard power outlet. This ink tank model yields up to 4000 black or 6000 colour pages using GT53/GT52 bottles. WiFi, USB 2.0 connectivity enables printing from Windows 11, macOS, and mobile apps. It achieves 30 ppm monochrome, 24 ppm colour speeds with 1200 dpi resolution across A4, envelopes from a 100-sheet input tray. 33-segment LCD display aids navigation while low-ink sensors alert users proactively.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Yield 4000 Black / 6000 Color Speed 30 ppm B&W / 24 ppm Color Connectivity WiFi, USB 2.0 Display 33-segment LCD Reasons to buy Massive ink yield reduces costs. High print volumes supported. Reason to avoid Setup connectivity can be tricky. Color printing slower than claimed.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise excellent print quality and easy installation. However, wireless connectivity and functionality show mixed long-term results. Why choose this product? Choose it for economical high-volume printing with spill-free ink tanks suitable for home offices.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office

Canon PIXMA G3000 consumes 9-14W during active use from AC power. The MegaTank system provides 6000 black 7000 color pages via GI-790 bottles. WiFi and USB support printing from Windows, Mac, and mobile via Canon apps. 4800x1200 dpi resolution yields 8.8 ipm monochrome, 5 ipm colour on A4 up to 676mm custom sizes. 100-sheet tray handles 275 GSM media, including envelopes. Borderless printing enhances photo output for home and small office applications.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Yield 6000 Black / 7000 Color Resolution 4800x1200 dpi Speed 8.8 ipm B&W / 5 ipm Color Ink GI-790 series Reasons to buy Extremely low running costs. High page yield per refill. Reason to avoid Initial setup can be complex. WiFi connectivity inconsistent.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers value print quality and mobile features for home use. However, functionality and WiFi receive mixed long-term feedback. Why choose this product? Choose it for ultra-low-cost ink tank printing with substantial yields for regular home printing.

Epson L3252 uses 12W operational power efficiently. EcoTank system delivers low-cost printing with spill-free ink refilling. WiFi connectivity supports printing from Windows, Mac, mobile apps alongside USB 2.0. 5760x1440 dpi resolution achieves 33 ppm monochrome, 15 ppm color speeds. 100-sheet tray handles A4, legal, photo paper up to 256 GSM. Heat-free technology reduces energy while maintaining consistent output quality for home and small office documents.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Resolution 5760x1440 dpi Speed 33 ppm B&W / 15 ppm Color Connectivity WiFi, USB Ink EcoTank bottles Reasons to buy Economical per-page costs. Fast monochrome printing. Reason to avoid WiFi setup varies. Color speed moderate.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find it budget-friendly for home use. Print speed and connectivity show mixed performance reviews. Why choose this product? Choose it for cost-saving EcoTank technology with reliable WiFi for everyday printing needs.

HP Smart Tank 670 operates at 10-15W with auto-duplex capability. Integrated ink tanks yield thousands of pages, reducing refill frequency. Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity support diverse environments. 22 ppm black, 21 ppm colour speeds handle A4, envelopes from the 60-sheet tray. 2-line LCD simplifies controls while self-healing WiFi maintains stable connections automatically. It is a high capacity printer which can do 3000 pages per month.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Speed 22 ppm B&W / 21 ppm Color Feature Auto Duplex Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Display 2-line LCD Reasons to buy Automatic two-sided printing. Multiple wireless options. Reason to avoid Occasional connectivity drops. Mixed durability reports.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers note good print quality but mixed functionality and WiFi experiences over time. Why choose this product? Choose it for duplex printing efficiency and smart connectivity in busy home offices.

HP Deskjet 2820 uses minimal 2.8W standby power, rising to operational levels. Cartridge-based system with HP 805 inks supports 7.5 ppm black, 5.5 ppm colour output. WiFi 802.11b/g/n alongside USB 2.0 enables printing from Windows 10/11, macOS up to Ventura. 60-sheet input handles A4 envelopes with 1200 dpi resolution. Icon LCD provides simple navigation for basic home printing tasks.

Specifications Functions Print, Copy, Scan Speed 7.5 ppm B&W / 5.5 ppm Color Resolution 1200x1200 dpi Connectivity WiFi, USB Ink HP 805 cartridges Reasons to buy Compact lightweight design. Simple wireless setup. Reason to avoid High ink cartridge costs. WiFi connectivity challenging.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers report mixed quality with ink consumption and WiFi setup issues prominent. Why choose this product? Choose it for basic home printing needs in compact, affordable package.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer with Duplex and ADF with 2 Years Standard Warranty

Canon G4780 requires 18W maximum power with ADF and auto-duplex features. GI-71 inks yield high volumes through refillable tanks. WiFi, USB, direct wireless support Windows 11 to macOS 14, Chrome OS. 11 ipm monochrome, 6 ipm colour at 4800x1200 dpi. 2.7-inch LCD touchscreen controls 100-sheet A4 input up to 275 GSM, including ADF scanning capabilities. This printer has bigger ink tanks than regular printers, which means you need to top up the ink less often.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy, ADF Speed 11 ipm B&W / 6 ipm Color Features Auto Duplex, ADF Display 2.7" LCD Touch Ink GI-71 series Reasons to buy ADF and duplex productivity. Touchscreen interface. Reason to avoid Occasional hanging reported. Slow in economy mode.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise print quality and interface. Performance and connectivity show some issues. Why choose this product? Choose it for advanced features like ADF and duplex in cost-effective ink tank format.

Epson L3260 maintains 12W power efficiency. EcoTank bottles enable low 7-18 paise per page costs. WiFi alongside USB 2.0 prints from Windows XP to Server 2019, Mac OS X 10.6.8. 33 ppm monochrome, 15 ppm color at 5760x1440 dpi resolution. 1.45-inch LCD screen manages 100-sheet A4 input for home/office documents. This display lets you change most of the settings on the fly without needing to connect it to your PC or smartphone.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Resolution 5760x1440 dpi Speed 33 ppm B&W / 15 ppm Color Connectivity WiFi, USB Display 1.45" LCD Reasons to buy Very low printing costs. Good build for price. Reason to avoid Mixed WiFi reliability. Occasional slow performance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers value ink efficiency and WiFi. Build quality and speed receive varied feedback. Why choose this product? Choose it for economical EcoTank printing with solid speed for home documents.

Brother DCP-T436W uses 16W power with refillable BTD100 inks, yielding 7500 black, 5000 colour pages. Dual-band WiFi and USB support Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome, mobile via Brother app. 27 ppm monochrome, 11 ppm colour at 1200x6000 dpi. 150-sheet tray handles A4 to photo sizes up to 220 GSM with a borderless printing option for versatile home printing. One of the USP features is the borderless printing, best for when you want full-page borderless photo prints.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Speed 27 ppm B&W / 11 ppm Color Resolution 1200x6000 dpi Connectivity Dual-band WiFi, USB Yield 7500 Black / 5000 Color Reasons to buy High page yields. Fast monochrome speeds. Reason to avoid Print quality inconsistent. Basic feature set.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find good value but mixed print quality feedback. Why choose this product? Choose it for high-yield ink tank printing with fast speeds for home use. Factors to consider when choosing a Wi-Fi printer Wireless connectivity : Stable WiFi support ensures smooth printing from phones, tablets and laptops.

: Stable WiFi support ensures smooth printing from phones, tablets and laptops. Print quality : Look for sharp text output and decent colour accuracy for mixed use.

: Look for sharp text output and decent colour accuracy for mixed use. Ink efficiency : Inkjet printers should offer good page yields to keep costs manageable.

: Inkjet printers should offer good page yields to keep costs manageable. Speed and volume : Check print speeds if you handle frequent or bulk printing.

: Check print speeds if you handle frequent or bulk printing. App support: Mobile printing apps add convenience for quick scans and prints. Are all-in-one WiFi printers reliable for daily home use? Yes, they are designed for regular home and small office tasks. With stable WiFi and proper setup, they handle documents, school work and basic scanning without frequent technical issues. Do wireless printers work well with smartphones and tablets? Most modern models support mobile printing apps and cloud services. This allows easy printing from Android and iOS devices, making them suitable for households with multiple gadgets. Are running costs high for all-in-one printers? Running costs depend on ink pricing and page yield. Choosing models with affordable cartridges or refill support helps keep long-term printing expenses under control. Top 3 features of best WiFi-enabled printers

Printer Functions Max Speed (B&W/Color) Ink System Canon E470 Print/Scan/Copy 8/4 ipm Cartridges HP Smart Tank 589 Print/Scan/Copy 30/24 ppm Ink Tank Canon G3000 Print/Scan/Copy 8.8/5 ipm MegaTank Epson L3252 Print/Scan/Copy 33/15 ppm EcoTank Epson L3252 (2) Print/Scan/Copy 33/15 ppm EcoTank HP Smart Tank 670 Print/Scan/Copy 22/21 ppm Ink Tank HP Deskjet 2820 Print/Scan/Copy 7.5/5.5 ppm Cartridges Canon G4780 Print/Scan/Copy/ADF 11/6 ipm MegaTank Epson L3260 Print/Scan/Copy 33/15 ppm EcoTank Brother DCP-T436W Print/Scan/Copy 27/11 ppm Ink Tank

FAQs on all in one WiFi printers Can these printers scan and copy without a computer? Yes, many WiFi all-in-one printers allow direct scanning and copying using onboard buttons or mobile apps. Do WiFi printers need constant internet access? No, they only require a local WiFi network to communicate with connected devices. Are these printers suitable for office use? They work well for small offices with moderate printing needs, though high-volume offices may require laser printers. Is setup complicated for first-time users? Most models offer guided setup through mobile apps, making installation fairly straightforward. Can multiple users print at the same time? Yes, multiple devices can connect to the same printer, though print jobs are processed one at a time.