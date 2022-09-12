These YouTube updates will improve quality of online educational content. Details here

To improve quality of educational content delivered online, YouTube has rolled out several updates, which, it says, will make educational content ‘even more accessible and interactive for learners while helping learning creators thrive on YouTube’.

Also Read: How to stop your child from watching adult content on YouTube? Check these steps

“Every day, people come to YouTube to learn something new, and are using it to enrich their lives with new information. A recent study found that 93% of viewers report using YouTube to gather information,” Jonathan Katzman, the video sharing platform's Director of Project Management, wrote in an official blog post.

The company has introduced the following features:

Player for Education: This embedded player will show content on commonly used educational apps, and without distractions such as ads, external links and recommendations. To start this project, YouTube will partner with established American edtech companies, including EDpuzzle, Purdue University and Purdue Global.

Also Read: YouTube experimenting with new feature that allows video zoom in

Courses: It will arrive next year, and provide in-depth structured learning experiences to viewers. Qualified content creators will have the option to pay for this service, or avail it for free. Also, users who buy a Course will be able to watch videos ad-free.

United States and South Korea will be the first two countries to receive this service – in beta version – followed by expansion to more countries.

Quizzes: To be rolled out in beta over the coming months, Quizzes will allow creators to test learners' knowledge on concept taught in the previous video. Creators who have the Community tab will get access to Quizzes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON