This company offers free internet services to its customers for a day. Read here

Broadband service provider Excitel has for its customers a policy under which the company provides free internet services to them for a period of 24 hours if it is unable to resolve a complainant’s connectivity-related issues.

Excitel Boradband’s free service policy:

According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Hindustan, Excitel, under its terms and conditions, promises to its customers that their connectivity-related issues will be resolved within four hours of such a complaint being registered. However, if the problem is not resolved within the said timeframe, the complainant will be eligible for internet services for a day, free of cost.

The policy states that for each four-hour period in which the service provider failed to resolve the issue, the customer will get 24 hours of additional internet without shelling out a single penny. However, one important condition is that the complaint should have been made between 9am and 9pm.

Any problem that came up before 9am or arises after 9pm, shall not be treated with the same set of terms and conditions.

About Excitel

Excitel, which has offices in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, is known for offering some of the most affordable plans. According to the company, at present, it is used in more than 650,000 homes across the country, and is expanding very fast.

You can read more about the company here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON