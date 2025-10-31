This Indian-origin woman is set to join Sundar Pichai-Satya Nadella club, to run 54481 crore…

Kruti Patel Goyal, a 49-year-old Indian-origin executive, is set to take over as the next CEO of Etsy Inc., one of the world’s most recognisable online marketplaces for handmade and vintage goods. With this appointment, she will join the ranks of global tech leaders of Indian origin such as Sundar Pichai (Google) and Satya Nadella (Microsoft), steering a company valued at over ₹54,000 crore (USD 6.14 billion). Etsy announced on Wednesday that Goyal, who currently serves as the company’s Chief Growth Officer and President, will replace long-time CEO Josh Silverman.

From M&A to the top seat

Born to Indian parents and raised in the US, Kruti Patel Goyal began her career in mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley before joining General Atlantic Partners, a global growth equity firm. Her early experience in finance and strategy would later shape her leadership style — analytical, data-driven, and grounded in long-term growth.

Before joining Etsy, she worked in strategy and business development roles at Viacom and at (PRODUCT)RED, the social enterprise co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to fight AIDS in Africa. Those experiences exposed her to the intersections of business, creativity, and social impact — themes that continue to define Etsy’s culture today.

Fourteen years at Etsy, rising through the ranks

Goyal joined Etsy in 2011 and has since been a central figure in its evolution. Over her 14-year tenure, she has led teams across Product, Engineering, Marketing, Trust and Safety, and Operations, overseeing much of what keeps Etsy’s global marketplace thriving.

She became Etsy’s Chief Product Officer in 2019, where she played a key role in refining the platform’s seller tools, improving buyer recommendations, and scaling the site’s technology infrastructure. When Etsy acquired the secondhand fashion marketplace Depop for USD 1.6 billion in 2021, Goyal was tapped to serve as its CEO. She spent nearly three years revamping the brand’s strategy and boosting its relevance among Gen Z shoppers, before returning to Etsy’s main business in 2025 as President and Chief Growth Officer.

A challenging time for e-commerce

As she steps into the CEO role, Goyal inherits both opportunity and pressure. Etsy, which saw tremendous growth during the pandemic, has since faced headwinds as global e-commerce slows. The company’s gross merchandise sales have plateaued, and competition from mass-market platforms like Amazon, Shein, and Temu continues to intensify.

Yet Goyal’s appointment signals Etsy’s renewed focus on creativity, community, and sustainable commerce, the pillars that first set it apart from mainstream retail giants. Her leadership style, marked by a focus on trust, user experience, and inclusive innovation, could help restore Etsy’s momentum.

Joining an elite group of Indian-origin leaders

With this move, Goyal joins an influential club of Indian-origin executives who lead some of the world’s biggest technology firms, including Sundar Pichai at Google, Satya Nadella at Microsoft, Arvind Krishna at IBM, and Shantanu Narayen at Adobe.

Her appointment also underscores the growing global recognition of Indian-origin talent in tech and business leadership. While Pichai and Nadella helm trillion-dollar enterprises, Goyal’s challenge lies in driving innovation and profitability at a creative marketplace that thrives on individuality and small-scale entrepreneurship.