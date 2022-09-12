Home / Technology / This toilet, co-developed by Samsung and Gates Foundation, will turn solid waste into ashes

This toilet, co-developed by Samsung and Gates Foundation, will turn solid waste into ashes

Published on Sep 12, 2022 11:49 AM IST

A prototype was released by the South Korean multinational in August. Work on the model began in 2019.

The prototype created jointly by Samsung and Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation (Image credit: Samsung)
The prototype created jointly by Samsung and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Image credit: Samsung)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Samsung Electronics, in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working on a toilet that, according to the South Korean tech giant, would turn solid waste into ashes. In August, the two sides launched a prototype, built as a part of the Gates Foundation's ‘Reinvent the Toilet Challenge’, which began in 2011.

The prototype

In a statement, Samsung said that the prototype was created by its research and development arm, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), adding that work on the model began in 2019. The energy-efficient product fulfils the Gates Foundation's performance criterion for commercialisation for household use, the release further stated.

On how the toilet functions, the company noted that heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies have been installed in the product to remove pathogens from human waste, and make the released effluent, as well as solids, safe for the environment. Its system would enable the treated water to be fully recycled. Solid waste would be dehydrated, dried, and combusted into ashes, while, on the liquid side, a biological purification process would treat the waste.

Global agencies on sanitation facilities

Citing World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, Samsung's statement said that globally, as many as 3.6 billion people have no choice but to use unsafe sanitation facilities. This, it said, results in around 500,000 children under the age of 5 losing their lives every year due to limited access to both safe water and hygiene.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

