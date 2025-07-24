This UP‑born man maybe next Apple CEO: Started working under Steve Jobs even before Tim Cook

As Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams officially steps down, the spotlight has turned to the pressing question: who will be the next CEO of Apple? Although Tim Cook has not confirmed any plans to leave, industry experts and insiders widely believe that Apple has already identified his successor, likely an internal candidate. Known for its consistent internal promotions, Apple favours leadership continuity over external disruption, a strategy that has helped it maintain stability as a multi-trillion-dollar tech powerhouse. One of the most talked-about names in the running is Sabih Khan, a long-serving executive who has climbed the ranks since the era of Steve Jobs and remains a crucial figure in Apple’s operational ecosystem. In July 2025, Apple announced that long-serving COO Jeff Williams would retire later this year. Khan, then Senior VP of Operations since 2019, was named his successor.

From Moradabad to Apple’s Nerve Centre: Sabih Khan’s Rise

Born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Khan moved with his family to Singapore in his early years, and later relocated to the US for higher education. He earned dual bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering and economics from Tufts University, followed by a master’s in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Mobile finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to debut in coming months

He began his career at GE Plastics before joining Apple in 1995 in procurement. Over three decades, Khan has held pivotal roles across planning, manufacturing, logistics, and Apple’s Supplier Responsibility Programme.

COO Selection: A Strategic Shift

In July 2025, Apple announced that long-serving COO Jeff Williams would retire later this year. Khan, then Senior VP of Operations since 2019, was named his successor, a move CEO Tim Cook described as part of a “long‑planned succession”.

Cook praised him as “a brilliant strategist” and “one of the principal architects of Apple’s supply chain,” noting Khan’s role in pioneering green manufacturing and steering the shift of production into the US

A Jobs-Era Original

Khan’s Apple tenure spans both major eras: he joined under Steve Jobs and continued through Tim Cook’s leadership. That institutional memory positions him uniquely within the company’s evolving culture and operational DNA.

Why Khan Could Be the Perfect Successor

Deep operational expertise: He currently manages Apple’s global supply chain, the backbone of the company’s hardware empire.

Sustainability leadership: His initiatives have reportedly cut Apple’s carbon footprint by around 60%.

Cross-team respect: Johns Hopkins’ leadership reportedly refers to him as “the most talented operations executive”, a sentiment echoed internally.

What’s Next in Apple’s Leadership Path?

With Khan’s elevation to COO solidified later this month, attention shifts to the ongoing CEO succession process. Apple notoriously favours rising leaders from within and avoids long public searches.

Though Greg Joswiak, John Ternus and Craig Federighi have also been floated as potential CEO picks, Khan’s operational credentials and deep history give him a lead. It also aligns with Apple’s need to navigate supply chain uncertainties and expand manufacturing, especially amid geopolitical pressures and Apple’s pivot to India.

Any leadership change would likely occur late this year or in 2026, pending approval from the board and timing around major product cycles.