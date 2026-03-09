Tired of filter costs? These 10 water purifiers offer zero expense for 2 years

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

Clean drinking water is now a basic need in many homes across India, yet the cost of filter changes and service often adds up over time. Several water purifiers now come with a plan that removes this burden for the first two years. These models combine multi-stage purification with long-life filters or bundled service support. Here are ten water purifiers that promise clean water at home while keeping maintenance costs at zero for the first two years.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight 6L RO+UV water purifier from Eureka Forbes uses a 6-stage process that includes RO, UV, microfiltration, and a sediment filter. It removes dirt, chemicals, heavy metals, and microbes from borewell, tanker, or municipal water up to 2000 PPM. The purifier stores up to 6 litres of water and uses recovery technology to refill the tank quickly. The filters are designed to last up to two years, reducing replacement expenses and helping households manage maintenance costs.

The Livpure Pep Pro Plus purifier runs on a 7-stage filtration process with RO, UV, UF, and sediment filters. It removes contaminants such as chemicals, pesticides, heavy metals, and microbes from water sources with up to 2000 PPM TDS. The purifier stores 7 litres and uses high-flow technology to refill the tank without delay. Its 2X power filter system provides filter replacements for two years, which lowers service expenses during the initial period.

The V-Guard Aurina 2X includes RO, UV, and UF purification with a 7-litre storage tank. The company provides two years of service labour and scheduled filter replacements at no extra cost. The purifier also tracks the service schedule and arranges maintenance when required. Its DuoGuard system keeps stored water protected from microbes inside the tank.

Aquaguard Enrich Glory 2X uses a 10-stage purification process with RO, UV, and UF technologies. The purifier is designed to treat water from multiple sources, including borewell and tanker supply. The company claims the filters can run for two years without replacement. It also includes water recovery technology that saves more water during purification.

Kent Grand Plus is a 9-litre water purifier that uses RO and UV purification along with TDS control to manage mineral levels. The storage tank also includes UV-LED protection to keep stored water safe. While the parts warranty follows standard terms, the company offers free service labour for up to four years, which reduces technician visit costs during ownership.

The Livpure Pep Star Alkaline 2X purifier adds an alkaliser to balance the pH level of purified water. It uses RO, UV, and filtration stages to remove contaminants while maintaining mineral content. The purifier stores 7 litres of water and comes with a two-year filter plan that removes replacement costs during the initial usage period.

The Aquaguard Ritz Pro 2X has a storage tank made of 304 stainless steel rather than plastic. It uses Titanium Duo filters that are rated for up to 24 months of operation. The purifier supports smart monitoring through Wi-Fi and provides two years of filter life without replacement charges, reducing maintenance concerns.

The Kinsco Aqua Punch Pro Max 21L purifier uses multi-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, TDS adjustment, alkaline enhancement, and copper infusion. It removes contaminants from water with up to 2000 PPM TDS. The purifier delivers up to 15 litres per hour and includes a 21-litre storage tank for larger families. Features such as auto shut-off, overflow protection, and long filter life support continuous operation with limited maintenance.

Pureit Eco Water Saver uses a 7-stage purification system with RO, UV, and microfiltration. The purifier removes contaminants from borewell, tanker, and municipal water supplies. It stores up to 10 litres of purified water and refills the tank quickly with a flow rate of up to 24 litres per hour. Eco recovery technology reduces water waste and supports regular use at home.

The Kinsco Aqua Punch Pro 18L purifier works with a 12-stage filtration system that includes RO, UV, UF, copper guard, mineral cartridge, and alkaline enhancement. It treats water from different sources and retains essential minerals during purification. The purifier provides an 18-litre per hour flow rate and includes LED indicators that alert users about filter and UV status for timely maintenance.

Factors to Consider Before Buying a Water Purifier 1. Water source and quality: Start by checking the source of water in your home. Borewell, tanker, and municipal water may contain different types of contaminants. Water with high TDS usually requires RO filtration, while municipal supply may work with UV or UF purification.

2. Filtration technology: Water purifiers use systems such as RO, UV, and UF. RO removes dissolved salts and heavy metals. UV kills bacteria and viruses, while UF removes particles and microbes. Many purifiers combine these technologies to treat water from different sources.

3. TDS level of water: TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) determines the level of minerals and impurities in water. If the TDS level is high, an RO purifier becomes necessary. Some purifiers also include a TDS controller to maintain balanced mineral content after filtration.

4. Storage capacity: The storage tank should match the daily water needs of your household. Smaller families can manage with 6–8 litres, while larger families may require tanks between 10 and 20 litres to ensure a steady supply of drinking water.

5. Filter life and maintenance cost: Many buyers overlook maintenance costs. Filter replacement and service visits can add to long-term expenses. Choosing a purifier with a long filter life or a two-year filter plan can help reduce these costs.

6. Water recovery rate: Some RO systems waste a portion of water during purification. Models with water-saving or recovery technology reduce wastage and make daily usage more efficient.

7. Installation space and design: Check whether the purifier supports wall mounting or countertop placement. Compact designs work better for kitchens with limited space.

8. Service network and brand support: A wide service network ensures quick maintenance and filter replacement. Choosing a brand with established service support helps avoid delays in repairs.