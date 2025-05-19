Tired of slow iPhone browsing? Here’s a step-by-step guide to clear cache

Know how to clear iPhone cache and improve browsing experience. Here’s a step-by-step guide for Safari and Chrome.
Are you someone who instantly relies on an iPhone for browsing? Well, many of the iPhone users tend to use web browsers for the smallest of queries. However, with time, you may notice longer loading times or a choppy browsing experience. If you are someone who is currently facing such an issue, then it's a great sign to clear your browsing cache and make your Phone run smoothly. Well, clearing the cache not only speeds up the browsing experience, but it also removes stored information on your browser, such as login details, preferences, etc. While clearing the cache can make the entire browsing experience new, even for the websites you often visit, it will speed up things for you, improving your overall browsing experience. Therefore, know how you can clear the cache on an iPhone.
The locally stored user data on the device gets deleted, which improves storage and loading speed.
Based on usage, the website stores customisations and user preferences, which are also deleted.
Clearing the cache can remove outdated or corrupted files.
Overall, it improved user privacy and enhanced the browsing experience.
But, how often should you clear iPhone cache? Well, users should clear the cache at least once a month or two. This way, iPhone users can ensure security and improve their browsing experience irrespective of the type of web browser.