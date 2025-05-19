Tired of slow iPhone browsing? Here’s a step-by-step guide to clear cache

Are you someone who instantly relies on an iPhone for browsing? Well, many of the iPhone users tend to use web browsers for the smallest of queries. However, with time, you may notice longer loading times or a choppy browsing experience. If you are someone who is currently facing such an issue, then it's a great sign to clear your browsing cache and make your Phone run smoothly. Well, clearing the cache not only speeds up the browsing experience, but it also removes stored information on your browser, such as login details, preferences, etc. While clearing the cache can make the entire browsing experience new, even for the websites you often visit, it will speed up things for you, improving your overall browsing experience. Therefore, know how you can clear the cache on an iPhone. Know how to improve the browsing experience on iPhone by clearing the cache.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

How to clear cache on iPhone: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone

Step 2: Locate “Apps” and click on “Safari”

Step 3: Scroll down and go to “History and Website Data”

Step 4: Now, click on “Clear History and Website Data”

Step 5: Select from the last hour, today, today and yesterday, or all history.

However, if you do not use Safari for browsing and rely on Google Chrome, then follow the instructions below to clear the cache of the Chrome app.

How to clear iPhone cache in Chrome

Step 1: Open the Chrome app on your iPhone

Step 2: Click on the three dots placed below on the right side.

Step 3: Click on “Settings” and go to “Privacy and security”

Step 4: Click on “Delete browsing data” and select the timeline.

Step 5: You can select from “last 15 minutes”, “last 7 days”, to “All time”

Step 6: Then select the browsing data, such as history, tabs, cookies, and more. However, do not click on save passwords or auto-fill data.

What changes when you clear iPhone cache?

The locally stored user data on the device gets deleted, which improves storage and loading speed.

Based on usage, the website stores customisations and user preferences, which are also deleted.

Clearing the cache can remove outdated or corrupted files.

Overall, it improved user privacy and enhanced the browsing experience.

But, how often should you clear iPhone cache? Well, users should clear the cache at least once a month or two. This way, iPhone users can ensure security and improve their browsing experience irrespective of the type of web browser.

