Top 10 refrigerators at 65 per day with no cost EMI options from Samsung, LG, Godrej for smart cooling on a budget

Bringing home a new refrigerator doesn't have to drain your savings. With no cost EMI plans starting at just ₹65 per day, you can now own a quality fridge from top names like Samsung, LG, Godrej and more without feeling the pinch. Top 10 refrigerators at ₹ 65 per day with no cost EMI make smart living affordable.

We’ve rounded up 10 refrigerators that strike a balance between what you need and what you can manage financially. No flashy gimmicks. Just dependable cooling, decent space, and a buying process that won’t keep you up at night. If you’re planning to replace an old fridge or setting up a new home, this list might just make the decision a little easier.

Top 10 refrigerators at ₹ 65 per day with no cost EMI:

Loading Suggestions...

This LG 655 litre refrigerator is made for families who need real storage space without paying everything upfront. Being part of the top 10 refrigerators at ₹65 per day with no cost EMI means it offers both size and daily ease at a manageable cost.

The layout makes it easy to place and reach what you need without crowding shelves. Its dark finish fits in quietly with most kitchens, and the smart inverter system keeps it running without sudden noise or power dips.

Specifications Capacity 655 Litres (Ideal for large families) Type Side by Side, Frost Free Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Special Features Express Freezing, Multi Air Flow Cooling, Door Alarm Finish Western Black with LED Touch Control Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

Loading Suggestions...

This 419 litre Samsung fridge is for homes that like flexibility in how they store food. With its 5-in-1 convertible modes, you can shift between fridge and freezer space depending on what's needed. Sitting among the top 10 refrigerators at ₹65 per day with no cost EMI plans, it suits changing needs without asking you to stretch your budget.

Wi-Fi control and AI sensing adjust settings based on your usage. The matte finish keeps it subtle in your kitchen, and the digital inverter runs without sudden noise changes.

Specifications Capacity 419 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Technology 5-in-1 Convertible, Digital Inverter Type Frost Free, Double Door Special Features WiFi Enabled, AI Sensing, Twin Cooling Plus Click Here to Buy Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

Loading Suggestions...

If you need more space for family meals, weekly groceries, or leftovers from the weekend, this 596 litre fridge from Haier is up for it. The fully convertible fridge section means you can use the space the way you need with no limits and no rules.

It’s one of the top 10 fridges you can bring home at ₹65 per day with no cost EMI which makes the deal even easier to consider. The open layout makes it easy to grab what you need without shifting things around.

Specifications Capacity 596 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Expert Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Special Features 100 percent Fridge Space Convertible, Digital Control Panel Door Style Side by Side Click Here to Buy Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

Loading Suggestions...

Need more fridge space on busy weeks or festive days? Just switch the freezer into fridge mode with a simple setting. As one of the top 10 refrigerators at ₹65 per day with no cost EMI, this one offers flexibility without a heavy upfront cost.

The quiet inverter keeps cooling steady while the sleek display panel makes day-to-day use easy. It’s made for homes that like things simple and smart.

Specifications Capacity 236 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Modes Convertible Freezer to Fridge Special Features External Display, Easy Slide Shelf Click Here to Buy Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

Loading Suggestions...

With 14 different cooling modes, this 325 litre fridge from Haier lets you adjust things based on daily use. The bottom freezer keeps everyday items within reach, and the display panel makes changes quick.

It’s listed among the top 10 refrigerators at ₹65 per day with no cost EMI, giving you a big feature list without asking for a big spend. Triple inverter tech and fan motor combo keep things steady while saving power.

Specifications Capacity 325 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Cooling Type Frost Free Compressor Triple Inverter with Fan Motor Special Features 14-in-1 Convertible Modes, External Display Click Here to Buy Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

When you need more space for daily storage and don’t want to dig through a packed fridge, this 653 litre Samsung model makes life easier. The side by side layout along with five convertible modes lets you adjust space without overthinking it. It features in the top 10 smart refrigerators on ₹65 per day with no cost EMI so you get more room without a big upfront spend.

Its AI and Wi-Fi features manage the cooling in the background. You don’t have to change settings every time the load changes. The fridge takes care of it.

Specifications Capacity 653 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Modes Convertible 5 in 1 Special Features Wi-Fi Enabled, AI Control, Twin Cooling Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

Loading Suggestions...

If you often need extra fridge space and less freezer time, this LG 380 litre model gives you that control. It’s part of the top 10 refrigerator picks at ₹65 per day with no cost EMI options, making it easier to manage big features without a big one time spend.

Express freeze helps when you load it up after shopping, and the inverter keeps things cool without loud starts or stops.

Specifications Capacity 380 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Modes Convertible, Express Freeze Special Features Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze, Auto Smart Connect Click Here to Buy LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Loading Suggestions...

This Samsung 396 litre fridge adjusts as your storage needs change, thanks to its five-in-one convertible modes. It fits easily into daily routines without making you overthink settings.

It's part of the top 10 refrigerators at ₹65 per day with no cost EMI, giving you access to helpful features with a simple payment plan. Wi-Fi and AI tech handle temperature changes in the background, so your food stays fresh without extra effort.

Specifications Capacity 396 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Modes Convertible 5 in 1 Special Features Wi-Fi Enabled, AI Mode, Twin Cooling Click Here to Buy Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

Loading Suggestions...

If you need something simple that still gives you the flexibility to change things around, this fridge gets the job done. The 6 in 1 convertible freezer makes it easy to adjust based on what you’re storing that week.

It’s on sale right now, and if you’re thinking of buying a new fridge, this one is worth considering. The Nano Shield helps protect food, and the inverter tech keeps the cooling steady throughout the day.

Specifications Capacity 244 Litres Star Rating 4 Star Cooling Type Frost Free Compressor Inverter Modes Convertible Freezer 6 in 1 Special Features Nano Shield Technology Click Here to Buy Godrej 244 L 4 Star, Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2025 Model, RT EONVALOR 280D RCIF FS ST, Fossil Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

This 303 litre triple door fridge from Bosch makes everyday storage easier with separate compartments for fridge, freezer, and flexible space in between. It’s featured in the top 10 refrigerators at ₹65 per day with no cost EMI option, making it easier to bring home without paying everything upfront.

The convertible drawer gives extra room when needed, and the inverter helps keep things cool without constant adjustments.

Specifications Capacity 303 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Cooling Type Frost Free Compressor Inverter Modes Max Flex Convertible Special Features Multi-zone storage, Convertible drawer Click Here to Buy Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L, 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (CMC33S03NI,Convertible, Spa

Similar stories for you:

Best convertible refrigerators in 2025 with freezer-to-fridge switch, inverter tech, and flexible storage options

Best glass door refrigerator: Top 6 picks for cooling and elegance from Samsung, Godrej and more

Best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025 for energy saving, large storage and consistent cooling for families

Best bottom freezer refrigerators: Top 10 fridges for families who need easy freezer access and less frequent bending

Best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 with smart inverter technology for low power use and reduced electricity bills

FAQs on the top 10 refrigerators at ₹65 per day with no cost EMI option What does ₹ 65 per day EMI mean for refrigerators? It means you can pay for the fridge in small daily installments without extra interest.

Which brands offer refrigerators under this EMI option? Popular brands include LG, Samsung, Godrej, Haier, and Bosch.

Is no cost EMI available on all models listed? Yes, all top 10 models listed come with no cost EMI plans.

Do I need a credit card for no cost EMI? In most cases, yes, though some sellers also offer it via debit cards or Bajaj EMI cards.

Are these latest 2025 models or older stock? Most are current models with updated features like convertible modes and inverter tech.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.