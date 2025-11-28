Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Top load washing machines starting from 11990 with up to 55% off on Amazon from LG, Samsung and Voltas: Top 10 deals

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 08:00 am IST

We break down Amazon’s best top load washing machines from LG, Samsung, Voltas and more brands, starting at ₹11,990 with up to 55% off for budget buyers.

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL6504UEA/OBS2P10 Eco-Series,Dark Grey, Pulsator wash and Double waterfall technology) View Details checkDetails

₹14,600

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 11 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1106UEAH / OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹21,550

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Haier 10.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Ultra Fresh Air Technology, Oceanus Wave Steel Drum (ETL105-CAFS8, Grey, Black, Custom Wash Cycles, 15 Mins Quick Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

IFB 7.5 Kg 5 Star with DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL751MS2S, PowerSteam®, Inbuilt Heater, Mystic Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADAC 80 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹18,790

Haier SmartChoice 10.5 kg 5 Star Inbuilt Butterfly heater, Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM105-H688BK,Black) View Details checkDetails

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Top load washing machines starting from 11,990 are easier to notice when winter kicks in. Jeans take forever to dry, towels feel damp, and the laundry basket fills up faster than usual. At that point, a top load machine on sale feels less like a gadget and more like backup for your week.

Top load washing machines are on sale from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,990 with big Amazon discounts this week.
Top load washing machines are on sale from 11,990 with big Amazon discounts this week.

Here, we are not trying to dress up the basics. We look at tub size, how it handles blankets and daily wear, what it does to your power bill and how loud it gets at night. The aim is clear that by the end, you know exactly what you are paying for and if it fits your home.

Top 10 best top load washing machine deals

Top load washing machines like this 7 kg LG Smart Choice suit homes that wash very often. At 35% off, it offers a calm wash, clear cleaning and a tub ready for jeans, sheets and daily loads.

Auto Prewash and TurboDrum tackle dirt, while the Smart Inverter motor and 5 star rating help cut power use. A stainless steel drum, LED display and Smart Diagnosis keep control and checks easy.

Specifications

Key features
Auto Restart, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Inverter, LED Display
Technology
Smart Inverter, TurboDrum
Type
Fully automatic top load
Drum
Stainless steel
Display
LED
Laundry can pile up in small homes, and this 6.5 kg Voltas Beko washer tries to calm that rush. Among top load washing machines, it keeps things simple: drop clothes in, hit start and let it handle mess.

Pulsator wash with double waterfall helps lift dirt from collars and towels, while the fully automatic setup saves you from waiting around. At 49% off, it feels easier to bring home.

Specifications

Key features
Adjustable Leveling Legs, Compact, Dry Spin Only, End Of Cycle Signal, High Efficiency
Type
Fully automatic top load
Wash tech
Pulsator wash, Double waterfall
Energy star rating
5 Star best in class efficiency
Maximum Rotational Speed
700 RPM
Big households with multiple cycles a day need space, and this 11 kg Voltas Beko washer is built for that. Among top load washing machines, its inbuilt heater stands out for handling sportswear, school uniforms and winter bedding.

A 5 star rating, simple top controls and the Tata backed brand name add confidence. At 56% off, it feels like a safe pick for families who rely on their machine.

Specifications

Special features
Delay Start, Drum Clean, Inbuilt Heater, LED Display
Cycle Options
Baby Wear, Cotton, Delicates, Quick Wash, Tub Clean
Maximum Rotational Speed
700 RPM
Heater
Inbuilt heater
Control Type
Push Button
Top load washing machines handle most of the mess, and this 8 kg Samsung fits that rhythm. Eco Bubble tech works in cooler water, so office wear, denim and towels feel clean without rough treatment.

A 5 star rating and Digital Inverter Motor keep power and noise in check, while the soft closing door is kinder on hands. At 28% off, it suits families who want a washer from a known brand.

Specifications

Key features
Inverter, Water Level 5.00
Noise level
‎60 Decibels
Maximum Rotational Speed
700 RPM
Wattage
‎1290 Watts
Many Indian homes struggle with low water pressure, and this 7 kg Godrej Smart Choice steps in to handle that. Among top load washing machines, it can fill the tub even at near zero pressure, keeping daily laundry moving.

AI Tech chooses suitable settings, while the FabriSafe steel drum is gentle on fabrics yet made to last. A Magic Lint Filter keeps fibres in check, and at 49% off, this fully automatic washer looks like strong value.

Specifications

Key Features
3 Digit LED Display, Cycle End buzzer, Unbalance Sensor, Zero pressure technology, FabriSafe Drum
Type
Fully automatic top load
AI feature
AI Tech
Drum
FabriSafe steel drum
Filter
Magic Lint Filter
If laundry never seems to end, top load washing machines like this 10.5 kg Haier can help. Ultra Fresh Air technology keeps clothes fresher across cycles, useful in humid weather for families washing often.

The Oceanus Wave steel drum moves clothes gently, while custom wash cycles and a 15 minute quick wash suit routine loads. With a 5 star rating and 43% discount, it targets users who wash often.

Specifications

Special features
Balance clean Pulsator, Magic filter, NZP, Oceanus Wave Drum, Ultra Air Fresh
Type
Top load washer
Drum
Oceanus Wave steel drum
Technology
Ultra Fresh Air
Wash options
Custom wash cycles, 15 mins quick wash
Top load washing machines such as the 7.5 kg IFB unit suit homes wanting a deeper clean without moving to a front load. DeepClean Technology and PowerSteam work with the inbuilt heater to tackle collars, uniforms and winter wear.

AI powered wash programs adjust for load and fabric, so you do less guesswork with settings. At 26% off, it suits families who want strong cleaning from a known brand.

Specifications

Type
AI Powered top load washer
Control Console
‎Touch
Technology
DeepClean, PowerSteam, AI powered
Heater
Inbuilt heater
Many top load washing machines struggle in low water pressure flats, but this 8 kg Godrej model is designed to keep going. It can fill the tub at near zero pressure, so evening washes happen on time, even in older buildings.

AI powered control and an inbuilt heater help set cycles for mixed fabrics and stains. At 45% discount, it targets buyers who want everyday comfort more than frills.

Specifications

Water pressure
Fills tub at ~0 water pressure
Type
Fully automatic top load
Technology
AI powered
Heater
Inbuilt heater
Key features
Anti rodent mesh, Inbuilt Heater, Powered by AI, Unbalance Load Sensing, Zero pressure technology
Busy families who run several wash cycles a week may eye this 10.5 kg Haier Smartchoice unit. This top load washing machine pairs an inbuilt Butterfly heater with a roomy tub, so quilts, sports gear and shared bedding can go in without splitting loads.

Oceanus Wave Drum keeps fabrics moving without harsh twists, and quick settings suit daily mixed loads. With a 5 star rating and 33% discount, it targets homes that want one roomy washer instead of juggling extra laundry trips.

Specifications

Key features
Auto Restart, Inbuilt Heater, Oceanus wave drum, Rat mesh, Soft falling
Capacity
10.5 Kilograms
Wattage
700 watts
Drum
Oceanus Wave drum
Heater
Inbuilt Butterfly heater
For homes that wash daily but do not want a front load, this 8 kg LG Smart Inverter model steps in. Top load washing machines with TurboDrum tech help loosen dirt from jeans, uniforms and gym wear without being too harsh.

A stainless steel drum, LED display and Smart Diagnosis tools keep control simple. At 31% off, this fully automatic washer suits buyers who trust LG and want quieter cycles plus fewer surprise visits from service teams.

Specifications

Main features
Auto Restart, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Inverter, LED Display
Tech
Smart Inverter, Turbodrum
Smart features
Auto Prewash, Smart Diagnosis
Drum
Stainless steel

  • Are top load washing machines starting at 11,990 enough for a small family?

    Yes, a 6 to 7 kg top load in this range usually manages daily laundry for a couple or small family if you don’t overload it.

  • Do budget top load washing machines clean well?

    They can, as long as you choose the right program, avoid overstuffing and use a suitable detergent.

  • Which features matter most at this price?

    Focus on capacity, 5 star rating, stainless steel drum, essential wash programs and an easy-to-read control panel.

  • Do inverter motors really help in top load washing machines?

    Inverter motors usually mean quieter cycles, smoother operation and better power savings.

  • How long can a top load washing machine in this range last?

    With basic care and regular drum cleaning, many top load washing machines can last around 6 to 8 years or more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On