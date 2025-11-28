Top load washing machines starting from ₹11990 with up to 55% off on Amazon from LG, Samsung and Voltas: Top 10 deals
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 08:00 am IST
We break down Amazon’s best top load washing machines from LG, Samsung, Voltas and more brands, starting at ₹11,990 with up to 55% off for budget buyers.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL6504UEA/OBS2P10 Eco-Series,Dark Grey, Pulsator wash and Double waterfall technology) View Details
|
₹14,600
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 11 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1106UEAH / OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details
|
₹21,550
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Haier 10.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Ultra Fresh Air Technology, Oceanus Wave Steel Drum (ETL105-CAFS8, Grey, Black, Custom Wash Cycles, 15 Mins Quick Wash) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
IFB 7.5 Kg 5 Star with DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL751MS2S, PowerSteam®, Inbuilt Heater, Mystic Silver) View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADAC 80 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details
|
₹18,790
|
|
|
Haier SmartChoice 10.5 kg 5 Star Inbuilt Butterfly heater, Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM105-H688BK,Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
View More Products