Twitch launches ‘Chat History’ feature: All you need to know

Video live streaming service Twitch has rolled out ‘Chat History’ feature, allowing users to read the last 50 messages from a chat, or messages from the last hour of a chat, whichever is less.

The feature, which began rolling out on Feb 6, will help users ‘catch up’ with what's happening on the channel, according to Twitch.

“Starting today we'll be rolling out Chat History for everyone! Catch up with what's happening on the channel – chat will load the last 50 messages or last hour of chat, whichever is less,” it said in a tweet on Monday.

Those who are yet to receive the feature should not ‘panic,’ the video game live streaming service further said, adding that the launch will continue over the next few days.

Commenting below the announcement tweet, a user tried to understand Chat History ‘properly,’ and received a response from Twitch.

“So someone who's just come into the stream will have the last 50/last hour of chat available to read and know anything they missed, cus that is awesome,” asked Eragon_RH, to which Twitch replied, “You understand this perfectly :) only thing to add it's last 50 messages or last hour, whichever is less. For example, if a chat has 80 messages sent in the last hour, the latest 50 will be shown, not all 80.”

About Twitch

Operated by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon, the service was introduced in June 2011. The content on it can be viewed either live, or via video on demand. It is a successor to Justin.tv, a website which allowed anyone to broadcast video online.

