Home / Technology / Twitter reportedly down as users claim being unable to access website

Twitter reportedly down as users claim being unable to access website

technology
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 10:44 AM IST

DownDetector, the website which tracks outages across the world, received 100 complaints as of 10 am.

Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration. (REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Microblogging platform Twitter was down for some users who took to social media to complain they were not able to login to the website.

DownDetector, the website which tracks outages across the world, received 100 complaints as of 10 am. This comes on a day when the social media giant's new owner Elon Musk is planning to lay off its employees through mail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
twitter
twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out