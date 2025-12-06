Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Unbelievable savings: Samsung tablets are now up to 40% off on Amazon for a limited time

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Amazon is dropping Samsung tablet prices by up to 40%! From binge-watching to productivity, grab premium features at budget-friendly rates.

Highest discount

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 4G LTE (64GB, 4GB, Cellular) 8.7 Android Tablet, Octa-core (6nm), Dual Speakers (International Model Fully Unlocked for US & Global) X115 (w/ 15W Fast Charger, Graphite) View Details checkDetails

₹11,360

Best value for money

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹11,789

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Coralred View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + LTE Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹16,750

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹36,998

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, 27.82 cm (11 inch) Display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, 90Hz Refresh Rate, AI with Google Gemini, Dolby Atmos, Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹30,996

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹22,000

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

The screens we use shape more of our day than we realise how we work, study, relax, and even stay connected. And right now, upgrading that everyday screen just got surprisingly affordable. Amazon has announced limited-time discounts of up to 40% on Samsung tablets, making premium tech suddenly feel within reach. From vivid AMOLED displays to smooth multitasking and long battery life, Samsung’s tablets are built to fit seamlessly into every routine like attending online meetings, sketching ideas, or unwinding with your favourite OTT shows.

Samsung tablets prices dropped with up to 40% savings.
Samsung tablets prices dropped with up to 40% savings.

This Amazon sale is the perfect moment for anyone looking to replace an old device or add a versatile companion for travel, work, or entertainment. With prices dropping this low, top models are expected to sell out faster than usual. If a high-performance tablet has been on your mind, consider this your sign.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 4G LTE offers an 8.7-inch WXGA+ display, a 6nm octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and dual speakers ideal for entertainment, study, and light work. It runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1, packs a 5100mAh battery, and supports 15W fast charging.

With LTE connectivity and an 8MP rear camera, it’s a solid daily performer. Right now, it’s available at a massive 43% discount on Amazon.

Specifications

Screen Size:
8.7-inch
Processor:
Octa-core 6nm
RAM:
4GB
Storage:
64GB
Battery:
5100mAh
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor for smooth performance. With 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 5100mAh battery, it’s built for entertainment, study, and daily tasks.

The 8MP rear camera and 4G support add to its versatility. It’s currently available on Amazon at a 41% discount for a limited time.

Specifications

Display:
8.7-inch
Processor:
Helio G99
RAM:
4GB
Storage:
64GB
Battery
5100mAh
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite packs a 10.9-inch 90Hz display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Galaxy AI features like Object Eraser for smarter productivity. With the S Pen included, an 8000mAh battery, thin 6.6mm design, and pre-loaded pro apps, it’s ideal for work, learning, and creativity.

Wi-Fi connectivity and IP42 protection make it reliable for everyday use. It’s currently available on Amazon with a 16% discount, making it a solid premium pick at a lower price.

Specifications

Display:
10.9-inch 90Hz
RAM:
6GB
Storage
128GB
Battery
8000mAh
AI Features
Galaxy AI + Object Eraser
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch TFT LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for multitasking and entertainment. With Dolby dual speakers, LTE connectivity, a 5MP front camera for clearer video calls, and up to 2TB expandable storage, it’s built for both work and fun.

Its clean, premium design adds to everyday usability. It’s currently available on Amazon with a 35% discount, making it a strong value pick.

Specifications

Display:
8.7-inch 90Hz
RAM:
8GB
Storage
128GB
Front Camera:
5MP
Expandability:
Up to 2TB
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a large 12.4-inch WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, great for streaming, work, and creativity. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, it offers strong performance with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The S Pen comes in the box, and IP68 durability makes both the tablet and stylus resistant to dust and water.

With AKG-tuned dual speakers, a 12MP front camera, and a massive 10090mAh battery, it’s a premium all-rounder. It’s currently available with a 40% discount on Amazon.

Specifications

Display:
12.4-inch 90Hz
Processor:
Exynos 1380
RAM:
8GB
Storage:
128GB
Battery:
10090mAh
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ features an 11-inch 90Hz display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, making it ideal for multitasking, streaming, and productivity. Its 4nm processor boosts performance by 18%, while Google Gemini AI and Circle to Search enhance everyday tasks.

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive audio, and storage expands up to 2TB for heavy users. With Wi-Fi + 5G support, it’s built for seamless connectivity. It’s currently available with a 23% discount on Amazon.

Specifications

Display:
11-inch 90Hz
RAM:
8GB
Storage:
256GB
Processor:
4nm chipset
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi + 5G
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite packs a 10.9-inch 90Hz display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage into a slim 6.6mm body for effortless portability. Galaxy AI tools, Object Eraser, and pre-loaded pro apps boost creativity and productivity, while the in-box S Pen adds precision for notes and sketches.

With an 8000mAh battery, fast charging, and an IP42 rating, it's built for everyday use. It’s currently available on Amazon with a 16% discount.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch 90Hz
RAM:
6GB
Storage:
128GB
Battery:
8000mAh
Thickness
6.6mm
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a smooth 11-inch 90Hz display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage, making it ideal for entertainment, studying, and multitasking. Powered by the Snapdragon SM6375 processor, it handles daily apps with ease. Quad speakers deliver immersive surround sound, while the 7040mAh battery keeps you going through long sessions.

With Wi-Fi + 5G support and a sleek gray finish, it’s a solid all-rounder. Amazon is offering it now at a 38% discount.

Specifications

Display:
11-inch 90Hz
RAM:
8GB
Storage:
128GB (expandable)
Battery:
7040mAh
Processor:
Snapdragon SM6375
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 packs a stunning 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals. Powered by advanced Galaxy AI and Gemini, it boosts productivity with smart writing, drawing assist, and a PC-like DeX mode.

The in-box hexagonal S Pen offers precise strokes, while 12GB RAM ensures lag-free multitasking. With up to 18 hours of battery life and a sleek silver finish, it’s perfect for work and creativity. Now available at a 20% discount.

Specifications

Display:
11-inch 120Hz
RAM:
12GB
Storage:
128GB
Battery:
Up to 18 hrs
Processor
Galaxy AI + Multi-Modal AI

  • Are Samsung tablets good for students?

    Yes. Samsung tablets offer smooth performance, long battery life, and S Pen support—great for notes, classes, and study apps.

  • Which Samsung tablet is best for everyday use?

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab A series is ideal for browsing, streaming, and basic daily tasks at an affordable price.

  • Do Samsung tablets support fast charging?

    Most Samsung tablets, including the Tab S and Tab A series, support fast charging with compatible adapters.

  • Can I use a Samsung tablet for work?

    Absolutely. Tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 series offer DeX Mode, multitasking, keyboard support, and powerful processors for productivity.

  • Do Samsung tablets come with S Pen?

    Select models, especially in the Galaxy Tab S series, include the S Pen. For others, it may need to be purchased separately.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

