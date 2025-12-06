Unbelievable savings: Samsung tablets are now up to 40% off on Amazon for a limited time
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Amazon is dropping Samsung tablet prices by up to 40%! From binge-watching to productivity, grab premium features at budget-friendly rates.
Our Pick
Highest discount
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest discountSamsung Galaxy Tab A9 4G LTE (64GB, 4GB, Cellular) 8.7 Android Tablet, Octa-core (6nm), Dual Speakers (International Model Fully Unlocked for US & Global) X115 (w/ 15W Fast Charger, Graphite) View Details
|
₹11,360
|
|
|
Best value for moneySamsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹11,789
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Coralred View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + LTE Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹16,750
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹36,998
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, 27.82 cm (11 inch) Display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, 90Hz Refresh Rate, AI with Google Gemini, Dolby Atmos, Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹30,996
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹22,000
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details
|
₹73,990
|
|
View More Products