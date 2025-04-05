Menu Explore
Up to 88% off on vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Dreame, and Agaro, featuring top deals on robot, handheld, and stick models

By Kanika Budhiraja
Apr 05, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Get up to 88% off on top vacuum cleaner brands. Shop robot, wet and dry, canister, cordless, bagless, upright, and handheld models in this Amazon sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Empty Station,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft,Advanced Navigation Technology Black 330 minutes

₹33,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO ICON 1600 Watts Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Office, up to 24 kPa Variable Suction with Cyclonic Technology, 1.5L Bagless Bin, Multiple Accessories, Compact & Lightweight, Easy to Use

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey

₹29,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME Mova J30 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 24K Pa Powerful Suction, 7x2500 mAh Battery, 60 Minutes Running Time, Folding Tube for Corner Cleaning, 0.5 Litre

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

₹9,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Free Serv |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction

₹25,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Blue, Cartridge, 0.54 Litre, 1 Count

₹37,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra Vacuum Cleaner

₹45,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V12S Detect Slim Submarine Wet And Dry Hepa Filter Vacuum Cleaner, 1 Count, 350Ml, Yellow, ?1200 watts

₹55,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece

₹6,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z15 | 150 AWS at Turbo Mode | 180° Flex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Lightweight & Compact | Cyclonic Filter & Auto Hair Detangler | Suitable for Indian Homes

₹29,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty

₹6,298.61

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner 13,500 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, for Home Use, 16 ft Long Cord for Mobility, Easy Disposal (Red, Black)

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

₹3,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Sure from Forbes Cordless Pro15 Upright Vacuum Cleaner |Cyclonic Technology|100 AW Motor| Long Run Time|Easy Dust Disposal

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME D9 Max Gen2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6000Pa Vacuum Robot with Mop Function, Movable Brush, Multi-Floor Maps, Ideal for Carpets, Hard Floors and Pet Hair, Black, 285 Minutes

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa

₹34,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME H12 Dual Smart Wet Dry Upright Vacuum, Floor Cleaner Mop Combo 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for Multi-Surface, One-Step Self Cleaning with Hot Air Drying

₹33,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 Minutes

₹59,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME Mova M1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Strong Suction, LiDAR Navigation, Multi-Map Memory, Customizable Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floors, Carpets & Pet Hair

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

dreame D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, Self-Emptying for up to 65 Days, 5,000Pa Suction Power, Advanced AI and LiDAR Navigation, 280-min Runtime, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Black

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, 4000Pa Strong Suction, DreameBot Vacuum Robot Sweep and Mop 2-in-1, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, Alexa/App/WiFi, Ideal for Pet Hair

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Royal Mini Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner, Portable Car Vacuum, 13 kPa Powerful Suction Vacuum Cleaner, Low Noise, Rechargeable, Mini Hand Held Vacuum for Car Home Pet Office

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet

₹22,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Royal Mop & Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Cleaner for Multi-Type Hard Floor, HEPA Filter, Lightweight Cordless, Brushless Motor, Smart Display, Self Propelled/Sterilize & Clean, Removes Sticky Mess

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Royal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Home Use,Pet Hair Removing,Cyclonic Suction System,75 Air Watts Suction Power, Rolling Brush, Dry Vacuuming, 170° Swivel Steering, Grey and Red, HEPA Filter

₹4,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size(Black) & Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1, Handheld &Stick for Home & Office Use, 800 Watts, Home Use, Combo

₹3,820

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Empire 2200Watt Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With 3L Dust Collector (Orange/Ash),3 Liter,Hepa Filter, 1 Piece

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Ace 1600 Watts, 21.5 Kpa Suction Power, 21 litres Wet & Dry HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaner with Blower Function and Washable Dust Bag Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1, 800 Watts

₹7,854

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black)

₹1,665

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.

₹3,418

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Ace 1600 Watts, 21.5 Kpa Suction Power, 21 litres Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Regal 800 Watts Cartridge Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Small/Mini Size (Black)

₹7,364

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, 17L Tank, Blower Function, 2.2m Suction Hose, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KARCHER VC3 ERP | Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Furniture Cleaning | Washable

₹9,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KARCHER Wd1 Classic Wet&Dry-Multi Purpose Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Liter, Foam, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹4,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 |17 litres Capacity|Cartridge Filter Blower Function|4 M Cable with 2 M Suction Hose| Efficient Cleaning Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner,Yellow,6 Count View Details checkDetails

₹7,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KARCHER Wd 1S Classic Kap-Multi-Purpose Vacuum Cleaner,Yellow,18 Liter,Cartridge View Details checkDetails

₹6,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 2024 New Launch, 8000Pa Strongest Suction Robot Cleaner, Anti-Hair Tangle, Deep Sweeping and Mopping, 5200mAh Battery DEEBOT N20 PRO, 300 Minutes View Details checkDetails

₹33,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch,18000Pa, OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping, 75°C Hot Water Mop Washing,Auto Cleaning Solution Adding,Hot Air-Drying,Self Emptying View Details checkDetails

₹149,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black,330 minutes View Details checkDetails

₹21,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop, 2024 New Launch, 10000Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping View Details checkDetails

₹54,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS Deebot X5 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Function,12,800Pa Suction Power,ZeroTangle Technology,truedge Edge Mopping, View Details checkDetails

₹99,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch,18000Pa, OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping, 75°C Hot Water Mop Washing,Auto Cleaning Solution Adding,Hot Air-Drying,Self Emptying View Details checkDetails

₹149,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If you’ve been planning to buy a vacuum cleaner, now is the best time with Amazon’s latest sale. Get up to 88% off on top brands like Dyson, Agaro, Eureka Forbes, Karcher, Dreame, and Ecovacs.

Up to 88% off on vacuum cleaners from top brands on Amazon! Grab the best deals on robot, handheld, and stick models before they’re gone.
Up to 88% off on vacuum cleaners from top brands on Amazon! Grab the best deals on robot, handheld, and stick models before they’re gone.

This sale includes a wide range of vacuum cleaners, from robot vacuums to handheld and stick models, making it easy to pick the right one for your home.

Different types of vacuum cleaners are available at massive discounts, including bagless, wet and dry canister, and upright models. Robot vacuums offer hands-free cleaning, while handheld ones are ideal for quick cleanups. Stick vacuums provide convenience, and wet and dry models handle tough messes easily.

These deals won’t last long, and stocks are selling fast. Don’t miss your chance to grab a top brand vacuum cleaner at a reduced price on Amazon!

 

Top deals on vacuum cleaners from leading brands during the Amazon Sale

 

Amazon is here with its vacuum cleaner sale as Dyson brings top deals and offers: Up to 41% off

Amazon’s vacuum cleaner sale is live with great offers on Dyson vacuum cleaners. Choose from Dyson robot vacuums for automatic cleaning, Dyson cordless stick vacuums for easy movement, and Dyson handheld vacuums for quick cleanups.

For deep cleaning, Dyson upright vacuums are a strong option, while Dyson wet and dry models handle spills and dust with ease. This is the best time to buy Dyson’s highly rated vacuum cleaners at discounted prices. Grab the top deals before they sell out!

Top deals on different types of vacuum cleaners from Dyson brand:

Amazon is here with its vacuum cleaner sale on Eureka Forbes models: Up to 50% off

Amazon’s latest sale offers big discounts on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, designed for deep cleaning and everyday use. From powerful wet and dry models to convenient handheld vacuums and advanced robotic options, Eureka Forbes provides a range of choices for every home.

With strong suction and durable build quality, these vacuum cleaners efficiently remove dust, dirt, and allergens. Grab the best deals today and bring home a trusted cleaning companion at a great price.

Top deals on different types of vacuum cleaners from Eureka Forbes brand:

Amazon is here with its vacuum cleaner sale on Dreame models: Up to 87% off

Amazon’s latest sale brings amazing offers on Dreame vacuum cleaners, making home cleaning easier than ever. From powerful robot vacuums for hands free cleaning to cordless stick vacuums for effortless maneuvering, Dreame has a range of options to suit every need.

Known for strong suction and advanced filtration, Dreame vacuum cleaners help maintain a dust free home. Don’t miss these top deals on high performance vacuums—shop now and grab the best prices before the sale ends.

Top deals on different types of vacuum cleaners from Dreame brand:

Amazon brings top deals on Agaro vacuum cleaners: Up to 64% off

Amazon's latest sale features huge discounts on Agaro vacuum cleaners, offering options for every cleaning need. From advanced robot vacuums for automated cleaning to handheld models for quick touch ups, Agaro covers it all. Wet and dry vacuums handle spills effortlessly, while powerful canister and bagless models tackle deep cleaning tasks with ease.

If you’re looking for reliable cleaning solutions, Agaro vacuums deliver strong suction and efficient performance. Don’t miss these limited time deals on top models!

Top deals on different types of vacuum cleaners from Agaro brand:

Amazon’s mega sale on Karcher vacuum cleaners: Up to 62% off

Keeping your home dust free just got easier with Karcher vacuum cleaners. From tackling wet and dry messes to deep cleaning carpets and floors, Karcher offers powerful options for every need. If you need a heavy duty canister vacuum or a handy handheld model for quick cleanups, now is the best time to buy.

Amazon’s sale brings massive savings on Karcher’s top rated vacuums. Designed for thorough cleaning and built to last, these machines are selling fast. Grab yours before the deals end!

Top deals on different types of vacuum cleaners from Karcher brand:

Amazon’s big sale on Ecovacs vacuum cleaners: Up to 66% off on smart cleaning solutions

Ecovacs vacuum cleaners are built for efficient and fuss free cleaning. With intelligent mapping, strong suction, and advanced filtration, these robot vacuums handle dust, pet hair, and spills with ease. Wet and dry models offer deep cleaning, making them ideal for all surfaces.

Amazon’s latest sale offers major discounts on Ecovacs’ best selling vacuums. Get automated cleaning with top features at the best prices. Stock is limited, so shop now before the deals end.

Top deals on different types of vacuum cleaners from Ecovacs brand:

How does a canister vacuum compare to an upright model in terms of airflow and suction power?

Canister vacuums typically have higher airflow (CFM), making them better for hard floors and above floor cleaning, while upright vacuums rely on strong suction (measured in AW) and motorised brush rolls for deep carpet cleaning.

What role does HEPA filtration play in vacuum cleaners, and is it necessary for all users?

HEPA filters trap 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making them essential for allergy sufferers or homes with pets. Standard filters may not capture fine dust and allergens as effectively.

How do LiDAR based robot vacuums differ from gyroscope based models in navigation and efficiency?

LiDAR based vacuums use laser mapping for precise room scanning and systematic cleaning, while gyroscope based models rely on motion sensors, leading to less accuracy and potential missed spots.

Vacuum cleaners at up to 88% off! Grab Amazon best offers on cordless and robotic models from Dyson, Philips, and more

Best portable vacuum cleaners in 2025: Top 10 easy to use cordless models for quick home, car, and pet hair cleaning

Traditional vacuum cleaner vs. robot vacuum cleaner: Find out which one is best for effortless home cleaning

Best vacuum cleaners: Top 10 options for efficient cleaning, advanced features and exceptional performance

Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners: Top 8 models for effective cleaning of dust, liquids and tough messes in your home

Best vacuum cleaners for pet hair: Find powerful, efficient vacuums designed to remove pet hair from all surfaces

Eureka Forbes Smartclean Nuo robot vacuum: Reviewing its performance, features, and overall value

Best cordless vacuum cleaners in March 2025: Top 10 picks from Dyson, Eureka Forbes, Kent and more

FAQs on Vacuum cleaner sale on Amazon on top brands

  • Which vacuum cleaner brands are offering the best discounts on Amazon?

    Top brands like Dyson, Philips, Eureka Forbes, Agaro, Karcher, and Ecovacs have huge discounts, with up to 88% off on select models.

  • Are robot vacuum cleaners available at discounted prices during the sale?

    Yes, brands like Ecovacs, Dreame, and iRobot are offering deals on advanced robot vacuums with smart navigation and mopping features.

  • What is the best type of vacuum cleaner for pet hair removal?

    Upright and canister vacuums with HEPA filters and motorized brush rolls, such as those from Dyson and Karcher, are ideal for pet hair removal.

  • Do cordless vacuum cleaners have enough battery life for deep cleaning?

    High-end models from Dyson and Philips offer up to 60 minutes of runtime, making them suitable for deep cleaning large areas.

  • Are wet and dry vacuum cleaners worth buying for home use?

    Yes, wet and dry vacuums from brands like Karcher and Eureka Forbes handle both liquid spills and dust, making them highly versatile.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Up to 88% off on vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Dreame, and Agaro, featuring top deals on robot, handheld, and stick models
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
