Up to 88% off on vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Dreame, and Agaro, featuring top deals on robot, handheld, and stick models
Apr 05, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Get up to 88% off on top vacuum cleaner brands. Shop robot, wet and dry, canister, cordless, bagless, upright, and handheld models in this Amazon sale.
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White ₹24,999
₹24,999
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Empty Station,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft,Advanced Navigation Technology Black 330 minutes ₹33,499
₹33,499
|
AGARO ICON 1600 Watts Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Office, up to 24 kPa Variable Suction with Cyclonic Technology, 1.5L Bagless Bin, Multiple Accessories, Compact & Lightweight, Easy to Use ₹5,999
₹5,999
|
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey ₹29,899
₹29,899
|
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count ₹11,999
₹11,999
|
DREAME Mova J30 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 24K Pa Powerful Suction, 7x2500 mAh Battery, 60 Minutes Running Time, Folding Tube for Corner Cleaning, 0.5 Litre ₹12,999
₹12,999
|
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black) ₹2,999
₹2,999
|
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel) ₹5,699
₹5,699
|
Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter ₹2,399
₹2,399
|
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty ₹9,199
₹9,199
|
Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Free Serv |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction ₹25,899
₹25,899
|
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Blue, Cartridge, 0.54 Litre, 1 Count ₹37,899
₹37,899
|
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra Vacuum Cleaner ₹45,899
₹45,899
|
Dyson V12S Detect Slim Submarine Wet And Dry Hepa Filter Vacuum Cleaner, 1 Count, 350Ml, Yellow, ?1200 watts ₹55,899
₹55,899
|
Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece ₹6,399
₹6,399
|
Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z15 | 150 AWS at Turbo Mode | 180° Flex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Lightweight & Compact | Cyclonic Filter & Auto Hair Detangler | Suitable for Indian Homes ₹29,999
₹29,999
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App ₹12,999
₹12,999
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty ₹6,298.61
₹6,298.61
|
Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner 13,500 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, for Home Use, 16 ft Long Cord for Mobility, Easy Disposal (Red, Black) ₹1,999
₹1,999
|
Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black) ₹1,799
₹1,799
|
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth ₹500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd ₹3,498
₹3,498
|
Eureka Forbes Sure from Forbes Cordless Pro15 Upright Vacuum Cleaner |Cyclonic Technology|100 AW Motor| Long Run Time|Easy Dust Disposal ₹14,999
₹14,999
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control ₹22,999
₹22,999
|
DREAME D9 Max Gen2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6000Pa Vacuum Robot with Mop Function, Movable Brush, Multi-Floor Maps, Ideal for Carpets, Hard Floors and Pet Hair, Black, 285 Minutes ₹18,999
₹18,999
|
DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa ₹34,999
₹34,999
|
DREAME H12 Dual Smart Wet Dry Upright Vacuum, Floor Cleaner Mop Combo 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for Multi-Surface, One-Step Self Cleaning with Hot Air Drying ₹33,999
₹33,999
|
DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 Minutes ₹59,999
₹59,999
|
DREAME Mova M1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Strong Suction, LiDAR Navigation, Multi-Map Memory, Customizable Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floors, Carpets & Pet Hair ₹9,999
₹9,999
|
dreame D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, Self-Emptying for up to 65 Days, 5,000Pa Suction Power, Advanced AI and LiDAR Navigation, 280-min Runtime, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Black ₹22,999
₹22,999
|
DREAME D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, 4000Pa Strong Suction, DreameBot Vacuum Robot Sweep and Mop 2-in-1, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, Alexa/App/WiFi, Ideal for Pet Hair ₹15,999
₹15,999
|
AGARO Royal Mini Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner, Portable Car Vacuum, 13 kPa Powerful Suction Vacuum Cleaner, Low Noise, Rechargeable, Mini Hand Held Vacuum for Car Home Pet Office ₹1,999
₹1,999
|
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet ₹22,499
₹22,499
|
AGARO Royal Mop & Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Cleaner for Multi-Type Hard Floor, HEPA Filter, Lightweight Cordless, Brushless Motor, Smart Display, Self Propelled/Sterilize & Clean, Removes Sticky Mess ₹22,999
₹22,999
|
AGARO Royal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Home Use,Pet Hair Removing,Cyclonic Suction System,75 Air Watts Suction Power, Rolling Brush, Dry Vacuuming, 170° Swivel Steering, Grey and Red, HEPA Filter ₹4,899
₹4,899
|
AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size(Black) & Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1, Handheld &Stick for Home & Office Use, 800 Watts, Home Use, Combo ₹3,820
₹3,820
|
AGARO Empire 2200Watt Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With 3L Dust Collector (Orange/Ash),3 Liter,Hepa Filter, 1 Piece ₹4,999
₹4,999
|
AGARO Ace 1600 Watts, 21.5 Kpa
₹7,854
|
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black) View Details
₹1,665
|
AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red. View Details
₹3,418
|
AGARO Ace 1600 Watts, 21.5 Kpa Suction Power, 21 litres Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Regal 800 Watts Cartridge Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Small/Mini Size (Black) View Details
₹7,364
|
KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, 17L Tank, Blower Function, 2.2m Suction Hose, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech View Details
₹5,299
|
KARCHER VC3 ERP | Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Furniture Cleaning | Washable Waste Container | HEPA 12 Filter, Plastic Body | German Tech View Details
₹9,599
|
KARCHER Wd1 Classic Wet&Dry-Multi Purpose Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Liter, Foam, 1 Count View Details
₹4,600
|
KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 |17 litres Capacity|Cartridge Filter Blower Function|4 M Cable with 2 M Suction Hose| Efficient Cleaning Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner,Yellow,6 Count View Details
₹7,449
|
KARCHER Wd 1S Classic Kap-Multi-Purpose Vacuum Cleaner,Yellow,18 Liter,Cartridge View Details
₹6,200
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 2024 New Launch, 8000Pa Strongest Suction Robot Cleaner, Anti-Hair Tangle, Deep Sweeping and Mopping, 5200mAh Battery DEEBOT N20 PRO, 300 Minutes View Details
₹33,999
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch,18000Pa, OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping, 75°C Hot Water Mop Washing,Auto Cleaning Solution Adding,Hot Air-Drying,Self Emptying View Details
₹149,999
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black,330 minutes View Details
₹21,499
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop, 2024 New Launch, 10000Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping View Details
₹54,999
|
ECOVACS Deebot X5 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Function,12,800Pa Suction Power,ZeroTangle Technology,truedge Edge Mopping, View Details
₹99,900
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch,18000Pa, OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping, 75°C Hot Water Mop Washing,Auto Cleaning Solution Adding,Hot Air-Drying,Self Emptying View Details
₹149,999
|
